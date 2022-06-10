Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

FLORENCE, S.C. — Frank Willis, Florence's third-longest-serving mayor, a true gentleman, someone who laid the groundwork for Florence's economic growth and who made connections and built teams, died Friday at 5 a.m.

Francis "Frank" Eugene Willis was 80.

"Very sad about Frank. He left quite a legacy," said George Jebaily, who worked with Willis on several projects and is now a member of the Florence City Council.

Part of that legacy is Honda of South Carolina.

"But for Frank Willis and the work he did, Honda would not be here today," Jebaily said.

"There's that old adage, you want to leave a place better than it was when you found it. Frank certainly met that mark with flying colors," Jebaily said.

"The city of Florence is saddened to hear of the passing of former Mayor Frank Willis," Florence City Manager Randy Osterman said in a statement. "Mayor Willis served as Mayor of Florence from 1995 – 2008 and was the third-longest serving mayor of Florence."

"Mayor Willis was instrumental in laying the groundwork to spur economic growth by pushing the city to become a regional provider of water and sewer and prepare for downtown development. His foresight positioned the city well to make the great strides and improvements that we’ve seen over the past 14 years," Osterman said.

"On behalf of the Mayor, Council, and city staff, we share our condolences with Mrs. Marguerite Willis and their family during this time. We, too, mourn the loss of Mayor Willis and acknowledge his many contributions and years of service to the Florence community."

"It's a sad day for Florence," said Steve Powers, a Florence businessman who ran to serve on Florence City Council with Willis in 2008 — the year Willis lost, by one vote, his race to serve a fourth term.

"He was such a visionary for Florence. From infrastructure and downtown development he was the leader for that," Powers said.

“Frank Willis was a consummate gentleman, a selfless public servant, and a steadfast friend. Folly and I join the entire Francis Marion University community in extending our deepest condolences to Marguerite," said FMU President Dr. Fred Carter. "I had the pleasure of working closely with Frank while he was mayor and truly enjoyed our time together then and afterward — including a number of successful economic development trips that he led abroad.

"I deeply appreciated his vision and his unique ability to foster that vision into reality. Frank’s work established the groundwork for much of the economic and social progress Florence and Pee Dee have enjoyed over the last two decades. He will be missed, but his impact will continue to be felt for a great many years to come,” Carter said.

"Frank was a committed public servant and a loyal friend that cared deeply about his community. He was a supporter of the Chamber and an extremely large advocate for the revitalization of our downtown," said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

"There are just so many memories of conversation and time spent that one cannot sum up thoughts in a few sentences. We didn’t always have to agree on things, but he made it easy to enjoy time together playing golf or just have lunch discussing current issues. Just a gentleman and statesman. It’s a very sad day today." Miller said.

"Frank came into city politics through the business world, a roads contractor, not typical for our established order. But he shone and he rose to the top of our town, getting all of us ready for economic expansion and the growth we all have come to enjoy and expect," said Dr. Stephen Imbeau. "He helped to develop our attitude of achievement, our expectation for excellence and particularly the exuberance of our downtown."

"With Frank’s death this morning, we have lost an insightful, influential and impactful leader A savvy man of sterling character and many friends, he helped people from all walks of life all over," said John L. Napier, a federal judge and former congressman. "Growing up we played together as young boys. He was a lifelong friend. Pam and I send our thoughts and prayers to Marguerite and his family and friends and join in thankfulness for his life and his friendship. We will all miss his leadership."

Willis was responsible for starting downtown redevelopment, Keep Florence Beautiful, Florence's new water plant, Florence Veterans Park and the Mayor's Coalition which was created to address the housing crisis in underserved communities, Jebaily said.

"So many different initiatives but beyond all of that he did so much that people never knew about. That he never publicized, that he just did," Jebaily said. In many instances he paid for them himself because "it needed to get done."

"He cared about people and he cared about making a difference. That's the legacy that lives on and will live on forever. The difference he made in so many people's lives," Jebaily said.

"Frank and I became friends when he first ran for mayor and announced his vision for transforming downtown," Jebaily said.

At that point he had just renovated his downtown law office and was starting to worry about the state of the downtown.

"He came forward in his run for mayor and said he had a different vision for downtown," Jebaily said. "That struck a chord for me and I reached out to him. He said, 'If you feel that way are you willing to work to make things better?' I said 'sure,' and he put me to work."

Jebaily was volunteer chairman of the city's 2010 visioning committee that developed a master plan for downtown Florence. He also served as the initial chairman of the downtown redevelopment corporation.

Willis was a master at building partnerships with the city, the county, the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation, Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington Technical College.

"He invested himself personally in all that for the betterment of the community," Jebaily said.

When the first Honda deal to locate in Florence County fell through, Willis set out on a quest to save the plant for Florence County.

"Frank personally, out of his own pocket, flew up to Ohio and met with the people in Ohio and led a team of people that really just created a cheerleading effort to say, if that location won't work, where can we find one," Jebaily said. "He found the location near Timmonsville and he and a team of other people made that development happen and Honda came."

"Part of the reason I ran when I ran in '08 for City Council, I was so looking forward to working with him, and he lost," Powers said. "He was never bitter. He knew what happened and how it worked. Frank just moved on and went to the next thing."

That next thing came in 2012 when he was named executive economic development director of Darlington County — a position he held until the end of 2020 when he retired with a rich track record of successful recruitment.

"He had a lot of respect for the employees of the city," Powers said. In several instances when employees wanted to do something about dilapidated houses, he'd provide his own company's construction equipment to demolish the houses.

Willis was also somebody who never held back.

"Frank didn't mince his words. If you didn't hear him the first time he'd repeat it for you," Powers said.

He last saw Willis who stopped by last week "before he got really bad," Powers said.

"He set the bar high for all of us. Everything he did he did with class, dignity and as a gentleman. That's saying something," Jebaily said.