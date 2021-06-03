Fred Carter: South Carolina General Assembly likely to fund two Francis Marion University building projects

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University could be getting two new buildings.
Dr. Fred Carter, president of the university, told the university’s governing board at its monthly meeting Thursday afternoon that there was a very strong possibility that two buildings, the Circle Park project and a new education and business building, would be funded by the South Carolina General Assembly in its 2021-22 budget.
He said that the Circle Park project was fully funded in the Senate version of the budget at $21 million.
The Circle Park facility will house a new, multi-entity medical education consortium created recently to further medical education in the Pee Dee. The participants are Francis Marion University, the Medical University of South Carolina, and the University of South Carolina. The consortium will advance and support a variety of initiatives related to medical and health science education across the region. The university will operate the Circle Park building at the western end of Cheves Street in downtown Florence in collaboration with the other two universities.
Carter said that a new building for the university’s education and business programs was included in the House version of the budget fully funded at $23 million.
“I have reason to believe from the two chairmen [Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman and Rep. Murrell Smith] that they’ll get together in conference and that there’s strong likelihood that we may get both buildings,” Carter said.
Carter said he was very appreciative of Leatherman, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a emeritus member of the board of trustees, and Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
He also said he was appreciative of Rep. Phillip Lowe and the rest of the county’s legislative delegation for shepherding the university’s appropriations through the General Assembly.
Carter added that it was also likely that the university would receive an appreciable sum of deferred maintenance money. He said that there was around $4 million in the House version of the budget and $8.9 million in the Senate budget.
Francis Marion University has also received a $700,000 matching grant from the United States Department of Commerce for the deferred maintenance.
Carter said the money would allow the university improve its sidewalks, repaving parking lots, drainage systems and renovating and refurbishing some of the buildings on the campus including the Leatherman, McNair and Founders buildings.
“So the next year is going to be a pretty good year for us at least as far as additional instruction,” Carter said. “If those two buildings are in fact funded, we’ll be building over the next three years on campus those additional buildings along with the ecology center which will be finished in December and the Leatherman Medical Complex and the honors complex which was just finished this past year.”
He added that three years from now, the campus could look “pretty spiffy” with regard to renovations and new construction.
Carter also said the university plans to add new programs in environmental science at the graduate and undergraduate level and veterinary studies in the next few years. He added that new doctoral programs in occupational therapy and physical therapy could begin as early as 2024
Carter also provided a budget update to the board for the fiscal year that will end on June 30. He said the university was in fine shape financially. Carter said the operating fund had an unallocated contingency of $4.8 million, a maintenance reserve of $11.8 million and the development foundation had about $7.1 million.
He added that the educational foundation had assets of about $38 million and the university’s endowment was right about $27 or $28 million.
The board also voted to approve a resolution authorizing the refinancing of 2009 athletic facilities bonds and to obtain financing in an amount not to exceed $8.87 million to perform upgrades to the Smith University Center.
It also approved a resolution declaring that vaccinated people need not obey the masking, testing or quarantining rules in place and relaxing social distancing measures from six feet to three feet.
When the resolution was approved, the board members removed their masks and conducted the rest of the meeting without masks on.