Fred Carter: South Carolina General Assembly likely to fund two Francis Marion University building projects

Carter said he was very appreciative of Leatherman, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a emeritus member of the board of trustees, and Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

He also said he was appreciative of Rep. Phillip Lowe and the rest of the county’s legislative delegation for shepherding the university’s appropriations through the General Assembly.

Carter added that it was also likely that the university would receive an appreciable sum of deferred maintenance money. He said that there was around $4 million in the House version of the budget and $8.9 million in the Senate budget.

Francis Marion University has also received a $700,000 matching grant from the United States Department of Commerce for the deferred maintenance.

Carter said the money would allow the university improve its sidewalks, repaving parking lots, drainage systems and renovating and refurbishing some of the buildings on the campus including the Leatherman, McNair and Founders buildings.