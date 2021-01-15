Fred DuBard remembered as a Southern gentleman, Florence businessman and key civic leader

Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, was another member of the golf group. Miller said over the years the group had standing dinner gatherings, annual wives’ Valentine’s dinner arrangements and their own weekly golf tee times.

Sultans of Sand League

“We were called the Sultans of Sand League at CCSC (Country Club of South Carolina),” Miller said. “We all were very tight. We liked each other’s company, and we were just good enough at the game to get along and have a good time with each other.”

Miller’s friendship with DuBard spanned more than 20 years.

“Fred was one of those guys who you could go to to get the real true feelings in the community,” Miller said. “On any topic in the community, he would give a straightforward, true answer with no alternative motive behind it.”

Miller said DuBard was an open, honest, sensible fellow, a great sounding board and an all-around great guy.

“I will miss the conversations we have had over the years,” Miller said. “I remember when I first came to Florence in 1999, I asked him to go to lunch. We went to Percy and Willie’s and sat for two hours.”