Fred DuBard remembered as a Southern gentleman, Florence businessman and key civic leader

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fred F. DuBard Jr., a beloved leader in the Florence community, surrounding area and the state, died Thursday after a long illness.
DuBard was a retired Florence businessman who owned DuBard Inc. for nearly three decades.
His family and friends will remember him always, his humor, his laughter, his generosity and his kindness. The extent of his impact on the community may never be fully realized.
A Southern gentleman
Frank Willis, the executive director of Economic Development/Darlington County, friend and golf buddy, said he knew Fred DuBard for “30 years or better.” He said DuBard was one of the nicest people you would ever meet.
“If there was such a thing as a ‘Southern gentleman,’ he would be it,” Willis said.
Willis said if there was anything you needed, DuBard would be there to help. He would try to find a way to help you.
“There was never, never ever a negative word coming out of his mouth,” Willis said. “He will be missed by many people.”
Willis said a group of men, all involved in different aspects of the community, played golf together on a weekly basis.
“We shared ideas and thoughts,” Willis said. “We also enjoyed the game, but more we enjoyed the companionship.”
Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, was another member of the golf group. Miller said over the years the group had standing dinner gatherings, annual wives’ Valentine’s dinner arrangements and their own weekly golf tee times.
Sultans of Sand League
“We were called the Sultans of Sand League at CCSC (Country Club of South Carolina),” Miller said. “We all were very tight. We liked each other’s company, and we were just good enough at the game to get along and have a good time with each other.”
Miller’s friendship with DuBard spanned more than 20 years.
“Fred was one of those guys who you could go to to get the real true feelings in the community,” Miller said. “On any topic in the community, he would give a straightforward, true answer with no alternative motive behind it.”
Miller said DuBard was an open, honest, sensible fellow, a great sounding board and an all-around great guy.
“I will miss the conversations we have had over the years,” Miller said. “I remember when I first came to Florence in 1999, I asked him to go to lunch. We went to Percy and Willie’s and sat for two hours.”
Miller had come to Florence as publisher of the Morning News. He said DuBard guided him through some issues in the community. Miller said DuBard was involved in many aspects of the community. If he was involved in something, you want to be involved, he said.
“We remained good friends over the years,” he said.
A very special person
Francis Marion University President Dr. Fred Carter said DuBard was a very special person.
“I met him the first week I moved to Florence,” Carter said.
Carter said he got to know DuBard as a delightful traveling companion on several trips to Switzerland that was organized by Willis, a former Florence mayor.
DuBard was an integral part of the leadership in this area, Carter said.
“He served extraordinarily well,” Carter said.
Carter was also a member of the weekly golfers.
“He was a terrible golfer but an earnest golfer and loads of fun to play with,” Carter said. “He enjoyed every single stroke.”
Carter described DuBard as one of the finest gentlemen and most generous people you would ever want to meet.
“I miss him dearly,” Carter said. “I will miss his loud laugh, strong compassion and friendship. Fred lived a very full life. Many of us who were close to him were the beneficiaries of it.”
Charles Gould, a retired president of Florence-Darlington Technical College who now lives in the mountains of North Carolina, said DuBard did more for Florence and its people than people will ever know. He said DuBard was a very giving person.
Gould said DuBard once said someone gave him some sage advice that the more he gives, the more he will get back.
“He was a great personal friend,” Gould said. “We met the first couple of months I was in town as president of FDTC. Everybody who got involved in any major project got to know him.”
Gould said DuBard will be missed for his guidance, wisdom and financial support among other things.
He was a very friendly person who always looked on the bright side of an issue, Gould said.
“He was like a big brother,” he said.
Gould said they were both part of an economic development group that traveled to Switzerland during the time Roche Carolina was in Florence.
He said he would miss his friend.
A great man
Dr. Stephen Imbeau, a friend who also shared in business ventures with DuBard, said, “He was a great man.”
“I first met Fred through Florence County Progress (1989),” Imbeau said.
He said they were two of a group of six who owned the Pee Dee Pride Hockey Team for a while.
He said they were part of a group of friends who got together at Christmas and Valentine’s Day.
“We did a lot together,” he said.
Imbeau wrote in an upcoming column about his friend called “There is Hole in My Heart,” “Florence and South Carolina have lost a great man. Fred F. DuBard died Jan. 14, 2021 in peace. Great memories linger. I have lost now four close, dear Florence friends, but many yet remain. I will keep them closer than ever.”
Imbeau said DuBard “developed an easy, intelligent, persuasive style; he would advise rather than command; but once begun, his influence in Florence grew exponentially. He was cool under pressure and rarely seemed rattled or irritated. Tension was often eased with his broad, President Roosevelt type smile. … Fred knew people all around South Carolina. And he put his money where his mouth was.”
A prince of a fellow
Schipp Johnston, the owner of Crown Beverages in Florence, said it is difficult to sum up in a few words what Fred DuBard meant to him.
“He hired me a long time ago; he treated me like a son. He was a second father to me,” Johnston said.
He said DuBard gave him every opportunity to purchase his business.
“I went to work for him in 1991, and he sold me the business in 2006,” Johnston said.
He said DuBard taught him all about the business as his employee and partner.
“We remained close friends after he retired,” Johnston said.
He said he recently went to see him, and they reminisced about old times, old friends and told old stories.
“We sat there just the two of us talking over old times,” Johnston said.
He said DuBard was “a classy, respectful, honest, funny, loyal and very generous man.”
“He will be dearly missed. He was one jewel of a fellow to me,” Johnston said. “I could always call on him. I will truly miss him. He was a prince of a fellow.”
Lessons learned, a father remembered
DuBard’s children, Trip and Beth, have fond memories of their father and lessons learned from his examples.
Trip DuBard of Brussels said his father taught him many lessons, but one of the most important was to remember that every person deserves “respect and kindness.”
He said his father was very civic minded and very proud of the Pee Dee. He was most interested in long-term projects that benefited the others, Trip said. He was involved in the chamber of commerce, economic development and the vision for the community.
Over his long career, his father served on the United Way of Florence County, YMCA and Rotary Club boards. He was proud of his service as chairman of the Visions 2000 Committee, which kicked off the revitalization of downtown Florence.
Trip said his father supported education, especially technical colleges, not just liberal arts schools. He liked the idea that tech schools helped a broad section of the community and provided them with skills, he said.
DuBard was one of 15 local entrepreneurs recognized in 2015 by Florence-Darlington Technical College at its inaugural Entrepreneurs Forum Gala.
In 2014, Florence-Darlington Technical College’s Educational Foundation named its main street for DuBard, a longtime supporter. DuBard Boulevard at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology is named for him.
DuBard worked hard to ensure that all deserving FDTC students could attend college despite rising costs. In 1998, the College’s Foundation honored DuBard with the naming of its Distance Learning Classroom for the DuBard family.
Trip DuBard said his father was very generous with his time. He liked helping people learn about the community and find where they fit in and could be of help.
“He liked building things,” Trip said.
He said his father liked building relationships, too. He wanted people to succeed.
“He wanted to help people get where they wanted to go,” Trip said. “He used to say you help people and you never know how it is going to come back to you. Give without expectations of anything in return. It will help you in a way you can’t imagine.”
Trip said his father would say to be good to people; it is always the right thing to do.
He said his father was proud of his children and grandchildren.
“He loved my mom,” Trip said. “She had a long debilitating illness. I got to see his tenderness towards my mom that was very comforting to me.”
She died in July 2020.
Greatest gift to me
DuBard’s daughter, Elizabeth Stanley DuBard of Florence, said, “My daddy was very civic minded. He always felt the need to help others.
“He helped and did so many things for people that nobody ever knew about.”
The lessons she learned from her father included a strong work ethic, the importance of family and friends and how to be independent.
“He had a fun-loving attitude,” Beth said. “He was my ROCK!”
She said he was a great influence on her boys. She said he has always been there for her and her boys.
“He was a very generous man. He took really good care of my mother and was a loving husband, father and grandfather,” Beth said. “He always took care of others, and that taught me to do the same.”
From his obituary
DuBard was born in 1935 in Union. He spent his early years in Chester, where his father managed a fruit and produce warehouse. Summers were spent with cousins in the countryside in Richland County’s Cedar Creek area.
As a young man, his family moved to Columbia, and he frequently worked after school at the produce warehouse his father managed. He was a 1953 graduate of Eau Claire High School, where he was junior class president and played right tackle on the football team before graduating and heading to Wofford College. At Wofford, DuBard served in ROTC, joined Kappa Sigma fraternity, became a school cheerleader, chaired the Dance Association, sang in the Glee Club and played the washtub bass in a comic hillbilly group called “The Tennessee Dewdrops.” Most importantly, he met his future wife, Jessie Stanley, on a blind date at Winthrop College.
DuBard graduated in 1957, Jessie in 1958. They married that June and soon were in Tennessee, where Fred served as a military recruitment officer for the U.S. Army and earned a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Tennessee. After service, he worked as a produce salesman in Charleston before joining Budweiser of Greenville. In 1972, Fred and the family moved to Florence, and he became general manager of N.B Baroody Beverage Co., an Anheuser-Busch distributor.
In 1989, he purchased the company and renamed it DuBard Inc., serving at its helm until selling it in 2006. During his Florence years, DuBard became a mainstay in the community, serving as president of the Florence Rotary Club and the Florence Family YMCA and in multiple positions supporting The School Foundation, Florence-Darlington TECH, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, Central United Methodist Church, the North Eastern Strategic Alliance and more.