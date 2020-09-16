Fred Hopkins and his wife allegedly attempted to divorce to qualify for public defender

FLORENCE, S.C. — Twelfth Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III has alleged that accused mass shooter Fred Hopkins and his wife, Cheryl, attempted to divorce to allow for Fred to qualify for a public defender.

Clements spoke about the Hopkins’ divorce action at a hearing to reconsider Hopkins' application for a public defender Wednesday morning before Judge Eugene C. Griffith in Courtroom 3A of the Florence County Judicial Center.

Normally, the state does not get involved in the application of a defendant for a public defender. However, Clements and his office became involved when they listened to a recorded phone call between Fred and Cheryl Hopkins in October 2018.

"Ms. Hopkins filed a summons and complaint in family court on Oct. 12, 2018," Clements told Griffith.

Clements read part of the pleading to the court Wednesday.

That pleading alleges that the Hopkins' finances and assets were kept separate during their marriage and asks the court to divide the assets equitably and leave the assets of the marital estate to their children.