Fred Hopkins to appear in court Thursday morning
Fred Hopkins to appear in court Thursday morning

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frederick Hopkins is set to appear in court Thursday morning in Newberry County. 

Hopkins, who is accused of killing two police officers, will appear for a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Newberry County Courthouse, according to an order of transportation filed with the South Carolina Judicial Department Monday. 

Eugene C. Griffith, a judge from the Eighth Judicial Circuit that includes Newberry County, conducted Hopkins's last hearing in September. Griffith implied to the media before the hearing that he would be trying the case. 

Hopkins is accused of killing Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigator Farrah Turner and wounding five more on Oct. 3, 2018 outside his home in a west Florence neighborhood. 

Turner and two other deputies had gone to Hopkins' residence to serve a warrant connected to Seth Hopkins, Frederick Hopkins' son, and had come under fire from the house.

Seth has since pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and was then sentenced to 20 years in prison. 

Three Florence police officers responded to calls for aid and also came under fire.

Hopkins has been charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. 

E.L. "Ed" Clements III, 12th Judicial Circuit solicitor, has already said he will pursue the death penalty in the case. 

