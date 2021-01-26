 Skip to main content
Freddy's Frozen Custard coming to Pamplico Highway
top story

date 2021-01-26

Freddy's

A Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers franchise will be located on the corner of Pine Forest Drive and Pamplico Highway.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents looking to satisfy a craving for frozen custard or steak burgers will soon have another option. 

A sign at the intersection of Pine Forest Drive and Pamplico Highway indicates that a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is going to be constructed at 1104 Pamplico Highway. 

Pine Forest Drive is located across from the second entrance to MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center on the Pamplico Highway as a driver heads toward Pamplico. 

Frozen custard is a dish similar to ice cream. Added thickness derives from the use of eggs during the preparation of the frozen treat. 

The Freddy's menu features six sundaes made with custard, including a make your own option, two options for cones, milkshakes and two types of frozen custard cookies: Oreo and Nutter Butter. 

A steak burger is similar to a hamburger, but a higher quality beef is used for the meat. 

It is not yet known when the Florence location will open. 

Freddy's was founded in 2002 by two brothers − the store is named for their father − in Wichita, Kansas. Its menu features hotdogs made with Vienna Beef and chicken sandwiches in addition to frozen custard and steakburgers. 

There are currently seven Freddy's franchises in South Carolina. Three are located in the Columbia area, two in the upstate, and two in the Rock Hill area. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

