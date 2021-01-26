Freddy's Frozen Custard coming to Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents looking to satisfy a craving for frozen custard or steak burgers will soon have another option.

A sign at the intersection of Pine Forest Drive and Pamplico Highway indicates that a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is going to be constructed at 1104 Pamplico Highway.

Pine Forest Drive is located across from the second entrance to MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center on the Pamplico Highway as a driver heads toward Pamplico.

Frozen custard is a dish similar to ice cream. Added thickness derives from the use of eggs during the preparation of the frozen treat.

The Freddy's menu features six sundaes made with custard, including a make your own option, two options for cones, milkshakes and two types of frozen custard cookies: Oreo and Nutter Butter.

A steak burger is similar to a hamburger, but a higher quality beef is used for the meat.

It is not yet known when the Florence location will open.