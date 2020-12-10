Frederick Hopkins hearing postponed

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A scheduled hearing for Frederick Hopkins has been delayed.
Hopkins, the man accused of killing two police officers — Florence sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway — in a 2018 ambush, was due to appear in court Thursday morning in Newberry.
It is unknown what the hearing was about. However, a report from another media outlet has suggested that the hearing could have been regarding an attorney to represent Hopkins.
Multiple media outlets reported that there was an issue regarding the order that requested Hopkins be transported from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia to the Newberry County Courthouse. Apparently, there was some confusion whether Hopkins was to appear in person or virtually.
Eugene C. Griffith, a judge from the Eighth Judicial Circuit that includes Newberry County, conducted Hopkins' last hearing in September. Griffith implied to the media before the hearing that he would be trying the case.
It is possible the hearing could be rescheduled for Friday afternoon.
The ambush occurred on Oct. 3, 2018.
Turner and two other deputies had gone to Hopkins' residence to serve a warrant connected to Seth Hopkins, Frederick Hopkins' son, and had come under fire from the house.
Seth has since pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Three Florence police officers responded to calls for aid and also came under fire.
Five officers were injured during the ambush.
Hopkins has been charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.
E.L. "Ed" Clements III, 12th Judicial Circuit solicitor, has said he will pursue the death penalty in the case.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.