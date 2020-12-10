Frederick Hopkins hearing postponed

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A scheduled hearing for Frederick Hopkins has been delayed.

Hopkins, the man accused of killing two police officers — Florence sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway — in a 2018 ambush, was due to appear in court Thursday morning in Newberry.

It is unknown what the hearing was about. However, a report from another media outlet has suggested that the hearing could have been regarding an attorney to represent Hopkins.

Multiple media outlets reported that there was an issue regarding the order that requested Hopkins be transported from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia to the Newberry County Courthouse. Apparently, there was some confusion whether Hopkins was to appear in person or virtually.

Eugene C. Griffith, a judge from the Eighth Judicial Circuit that includes Newberry County, conducted Hopkins' last hearing in September. Griffith implied to the media before the hearing that he would be trying the case.

It is possible the hearing could be rescheduled for Friday afternoon.

The ambush occurred on Oct. 3, 2018.