Frederick Hopkins says he had no choice but to defend his life, his children's lives and his home

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man accused of killing two police officers and injuring five more says he had no choice but to defend his life, his children's lives and his property.
Frederick Hopkins recently filed a handwritten answer, counterclaim and cross-claim in the lawsuit filed by Farrah Turner's estate against Hopkins, his wife, their son and the trust that holds the deed to their home.
Hopkins denies every allegation made in the complaint filed by Turner's estate and "strenuously denies" the claims made against him, his wife, their son and the trust.
In his counter-claim against Turner's estate for intentional infliction of emotional distress and abuse of process, Hopkins says that the sheriff's office used its personnel in an illegal, unconstitutional, and outrageous manner which attacked, threatened and placed him in "utter fear" of losing of his life, the lives of his children and the unlawful taking of his home by "hordes of armed, nearly identically clad paramilitary domestic terrorists."
Hopkins says he was forced by these circumstances to stand his ground to "defend against the onrushing horde of heavily armed paramilitary domestic terrorists" implying that the state's stand-your-ground laws should prevent him from being sued.
The stand-your-ground law does not apply in cases where a law enforcement officer performing official duties potentially like Turner when she went to the Hopkins' house to investigate claims of sexual assault made against Seth Hopkins, son of Frederick Hopkins.
Hopkins denies this in his counterclaim. Hopkins later argues that Turner's status as a law enforcement officer is irrelevant, implies that the warrant should not have been approved because it contained many legal errors and that the sheriff's office was operating under an illegal mutual aid agreement.
He argues that Turner's estate should sue the sheriff's office for her death because they used illegal tactics and poorly supervised her.
He also implies that Turner's death resulted from a bacterial infection otherwise known as MRSA.
Hopkins then argues that Turner's estate and her law firm conspired with medical personnel, the sheriff's office and elected officials to abuse the legal process to damage him and reduce him to a state of "penury" and that the law firm did not investigate the facts surrounding Turner's death.
He asks for $25 million from Turner's estate and $50 million from the law firm representing her.
Hopkins' "cross-claim" is also made against the law firm.
Cross-claims are made by one party against another party on the same side of a lawsuit like a plaintiff suing another plaintiff or a defendant suing another defendant.
He alleges that the firm should have known the allegations made in the complaint were seriously defective and that they violated the code of professional responsibility governing lawyers by filing the suit.