Frederick Hopkins says he had no choice but to defend his life, his children's lives and his home

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man accused of killing two police officers and injuring five more says he had no choice but to defend his life, his children's lives and his property.

Frederick Hopkins recently filed a handwritten answer, counterclaim and cross-claim in the lawsuit filed by Farrah Turner's estate against Hopkins, his wife, their son and the trust that holds the deed to their home.

Hopkins denies every allegation made in the complaint filed by Turner's estate and "strenuously denies" the claims made against him, his wife, their son and the trust.

In his counter-claim against Turner's estate for intentional infliction of emotional distress and abuse of process, Hopkins says that the sheriff's office used its personnel in an illegal, unconstitutional, and outrageous manner which attacked, threatened and placed him in "utter fear" of losing of his life, the lives of his children and the unlawful taking of his home by "hordes of armed, nearly identically clad paramilitary domestic terrorists."

Hopkins says he was forced by these circumstances to stand his ground to "defend against the onrushing horde of heavily armed paramilitary domestic terrorists" implying that the state's stand-your-ground laws should prevent him from being sued.