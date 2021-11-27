Frederick Hopkins seeks $1.6 billion from people suing him over Oct. 3, 2018 shooting

Hopkins also calls the suit a legal farce of unsubstantiated and unverified allegations designed to extort financial resources from him that he earned through hard work and years of professional development.

He alleges that Carraway should be looking elsewhere for relief because the computer program that the sheriff’s office used showed that Hopkins was no threat when it should have predicted a hostile reaction.

Hopkins also argues that the he acted within his constitutional and statutory rights including the castle doctrine, that the claims against the trust that owns the family home should be dismissed because it isn’t a legal entity and that he has no money to pay anyone.

He also says that he has suffered extreme pain, discomfort and and disabling conditions attributable to Terrence Carraway’s actions.

Hopkins says in the next part of the paragraph that he had bruised or slightly fractured ribs, bruised kidneys and a loss of teeth after a “desperate but ultimately successful attempt” to bring him out of a coma induced by Carraway’s associates who played soccer with his head while he was standing his ground.

He then makes a crossclaim against Allison Carraway for these injuries and asks for $25 million in damages.