Frederick Hopkisn to be represented by public defender

FLORENCE, S.C. — Frederick Hopkins will be represented by a court-appointed attorney during a trial after all.
Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Eugene C. Griffith appointed Ronald Hazzard, a public defender from the 15th Judicial Circuit, to represent Hopkins, the man accused of killing two police officers — Florence County sheriff's investigator Farrah Turner and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway — and injuring five more officers during an Oct. 3, 2018, ambush.
The Eighth Judicial Circuit includes Newberry, Abbeville, Greenwood, and Laurens counties. The 15th Judicial Circuit includes Horry and Georgetown counties.
Griffith previously implied to the media attending another hearing that he would be the judge during the trial.
Griffith appointed Hazzard following a discussion with Hopkins during a hearing held Friday morning in Newberry about Hopkins' assets.
In specific, Griffith asked Hopkins about appointing a receiver for his assets after Griffith reported that Hopkins' daughter was uncooperative with the court following a September hearing at which Griffith ordered her to compile a list of Hopkins' assets.
Griffith told Hopkins that appointing a receiver in the case would allow him to be classified as indigent and allow him to qualify for a public defender. He added that a receiver would also be allowed to sell some of his assets — 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements II said previously that Hopkins has a large gun collection — and potentially compensate some of the victims in the case.
Hopkins said he did not want his assets being used to compensate victims.
“I don’t want a dime to go to the victims. Not a dime," Hopkins said according to several media reports.
Hopkins also said he believed most of his assets had been stolen during burglaries of his home on Ashton Drive following the shooting. He accused Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes of failing to investigate these alleged thefts.
After the discussion, Hopkins agreed to allow a receiver to be appointed.
Hopkins also requested that the receiver be from Richland County and that his appointed attorney not be a former employee of a solicitor's office.
Griffith then appointed Hazzard, citing a conflict in the public defender's office of the 12th Judicial Circuit which includes Florence and Marion counties.
Hopkins, a disbarred lawyer, also asked Griffith a number of questions during the hearing.
He asked the judge about the location of evidence that would be provided to Hazzard.
Griffith said that Hopkins' former attorney, Columbia attorney Aimee Zmroczek, would turn the evidence over to Hazzard.
Clements reported at a hearing in June that his office had sent "reams" of discovery material to Zmroczek prior to the June hearing.
Griffith granted Zmroczek's motion to be relieved as counsel at a September hearing.
Hopkins also asked about being able to use the law library at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center near Columbia where he is being held.
Griffith told Hopkins that he would encourage Hazzard to look into the matter.
Hopkins also implied that corrections officers at the Glenn Detention Center had stolen paperwork necessary for his defensive during shakedowns at the facility.
Hopkins also indicated that he has filed a motion for immunity from prosecution for the shooting.
It is not known what Hopkins argues entitles him to immunity. However, South Carolina does have a stand-your-ground law.
Griffith told Hopkins that he had not had time to review the motion but would do so.
It is not yet known when the trial will take place.
