Frederick Hopkisn to be represented by public defender

Hopkins said he did not want his assets being used to compensate victims.

“I don’t want a dime to go to the victims. Not a dime," Hopkins said according to several media reports.

Hopkins also said he believed most of his assets had been stolen during burglaries of his home on Ashton Drive following the shooting. He accused Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes of failing to investigate these alleged thefts.

After the discussion, Hopkins agreed to allow a receiver to be appointed.

Hopkins also requested that the receiver be from Richland County and that his appointed attorney not be a former employee of a solicitor's office.

Griffith then appointed Hazzard, citing a conflict in the public defender's office of the 12th Judicial Circuit which includes Florence and Marion counties.

Hopkins, a disbarred lawyer, also asked Griffith a number of questions during the hearing.

He asked the judge about the location of evidence that would be provided to Hazzard.

Griffith said that Hopkins' former attorney, Columbia attorney Aimee Zmroczek, would turn the evidence over to Hazzard.