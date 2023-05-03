FLORENCE, S.C. — Local comic stores will be handing out free comic books, offering sales and hosting special guests on Saturday.

The festivities are a part of Free Comic Book Day, an annual celebration of comics and the culture around them. Both Galactic Comics and Legend Comics will be participating, each with their own activities and special guests.

“Free comic book day has been going on for about 20 years now,” Galactic Comics owner Dale Poston said. “It’s kind of a national holiday for comic book stores.”

Poston and Legend Comics owner J Harrison said they each have around 2,000 to 3,000 comic books to give away for free. Even after these special Free Comic Book Day books were given away, both said they have back-stock of other comic books they would give out, too.

Although the books are free for customers, the stores themselves have to buy the comic books, according to Poston. Still, he said it is one of the biggest days in the year for sales.

“Black Friday has very aggressive sales. This won’t be as aggressive, but it’ll still be really good sales, and we plan to move a lot of merchandise,” Poston said.

Poston was not able to say what types of deals would be available at Galactic Comics yet, but Harrison said at Legend Comics much of his stock will be half-priced.

“All our action figures with yellow dots on them will be 50% off. All our back issues of comics, not including the wall books and the graded books, will be 50% off. Some of our statues we’re going to run 25% off,” he said.

In addition to free comic books and steep discounts, Legend Comics will be offering free pizza to customers, according to Harrison.

As they walk around Legend Comics, customers may see Luke Skywalker or a Stormtrooper.

Cosplayers from a group known as “The Signal” in Columbia will be at the comic shop dressed as Star Wars characters. Typically, the group goes to charity events or visits kids in hospitals, Harrison said.

“The guy that’s actually cosplaying for me as Luke Skywalker, he runs The Signal,” he said. “His name is Lyn Powell. I always try to promote him as much as I can because of the stuff that he does for kids.”

Galactic Comics will be hosting award-winning comic writer Chuck Brown, award-winning comic illustrator Gregbo Watson and local comic creators Josh Adams and Dan Evans.

Chuck Brown is from Columbia and has been published with Marven, DC and other comic publishers. He won two Eisner awards and one Ringo award for his writing, according to Poston.

Gregbo Watson is Poston’s close personal friend and even designed the Galactic Comic sign, he said.

Josh Adams and Dan Evans are the co-creators of Godfoe Universe from Legacy Comix.

“They’re trying to get their foot in the door, and we’re all about promoting local talents,” Poston said.

Poston said he did not know how many people will be at Galactic Comics for Free Comic Book Day, as it is the first since moving to their new location. At Legend Comics, Harrison said last year brought about 2,000 people to his shop, and he expects more this year.