Free Comic Book Day on; Library book sale off

FLORENCE, S.C. — The first Saturday in May in Florence will not be as bookish as it has been in the past, but area residents will get a second shot at books sometime in the fall.

Free Comic Book Day, traditionally the first Saturday in May, will take place as scheduled this year but the Friends of the Florence County Library System’s annual used book sale will be postponed until the fall — though not because of COVID-19.

The two events have coincided in the years leading up to the pandemic, though neither one happened the first Saturday in May — or at least not officially.

Florence’s two comic book stores, Legends and Galactic, each marked the weekend last year although the official event was pushed back into the fall.

“We had originally planned on the first Saturday in May and what happened is we never realized that it was Mother’s Day Weekend. It had never been since the first three annual book sales we had,” said Aubrey Carroll with the library system.

“This year the first Saturday in May and the second Sunday in May fall on the same weekend and I didn’t realize that, I completely missed that. Our Friends missed that to. Everybody just didn’t put two and two together,” Carroll said. “Every one of the Friends we rely on had family obligations because of Mother’s Day.”

“We will have thousands of comics we will be giving away. We’ve been building up our inventory of free comics because Diamond (a distributor) changed its free comic book day to August last year and we didn’t observe because we did ours last May anyway, but I bought the free comics,” said Galactic Comics’ Dale Poston.

“Not only will we have the free comics that were designed to be given out May 7, but we’ll also have the comics that were to have been given out last August,” Poston said

Legends, across town, will be doing likewise to celebrate the day, Poston said.

Both stores, Legends at 702 S. Irby Street, and Galactic Comics at 1641 W. Palmetto Street, have standing room only — the type that spills out into parking lots — on Free Comic Book Day.

Poston said he expected plenty of cosplayers (costumed characters) on hand and had specials and sales planned and would announce those on Facebook closer to Saturday.

Carroll said the library and the Friends were working on firming up a date in the fall.

“We know there’s a lot of interest in it, we appreciate the public’s support. It’s a great fundraising event for our friends, not to mention it gets some orphan books into the homes of some people who can enjoy them,” Carroll said. “It has been a tremendously helpful event as the money raised goes to the Friends who give it back to the library to support programs like children’s summer reading, the performers we get.”

Carroll said not having the annual sale has caused a storage problem as the system’s collection of books culled from their collection or donated for sale just keeps expanding — from one room to others.

“Should be good collection when we have it,” Carroll said of the sale in the fall. “We have to have the sale. We just had to postpone it to regroup.”