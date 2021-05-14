Free COVID vaccinations to be offered Saturday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Health Force and the South Carolina Democratic Party will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lee Street Church of God located at 222 Lee Street in Darlington.

Vaccines are free to the public and available on a first come, first served basis. Health Force, LLC will also offer testing on site to those interested.

There are two vaccines that will be offered. One is through Janssen, a division of Johnson & Johnson and only requires one shot to be effective. The other is Moderna, which requires a follow-up shot within 28 days. Those interested will have their preference.

No appointment is necessary, however if a reservation is desired, contact: Health Force at 1–844-579-1500 or www.HealthForceUs.com.