Free tax return prep offered by FMU students

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University’s tax accounting students are offering free tax return preparation through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The program began Tuesday and runs through April 13. The service will be available every Wednesday in Founders Hall Room 259C from 5-9 p.m. by appointment only.

FMU accounting professor Dr. Brad Johnson says students from the Tax Accounting II class have been trained at the advanced certification level to prepare and file individual, state, and federal tax returns using the tax preparation platform TaxSlayer.

The VITA program is a partnership between FMU and the Internal Revenue Service that provides the TaxSlayer platform to students for free.

This year, the United Way of Florence County partnered with FMU to give volunteers the chance to receive training on the TaxSlayer software. Volunteers were given the opportunity to receive the training so the organization could offer tax preparation services to the public as well.