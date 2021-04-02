Fresh Air Fest concert series returns to FMU PAC amphitheater this spring

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center, in collaboration with the FMU Department of Fine Arts and the Florence Symphony Orchestra, will present a free, outdoor concert series this spring at the FMU Performing Arts Center amphitheater.

The concerts are an extension of the “Fresh Air Fest” series that initiated in the fall. The concerts will offer a variety of performances in a safe, outdoor environment. Audiences will be limited to 150, and FMU policies requiring masks and social distancing at all University events will be in place.

The performers include ensembles from the Florence Symphony Orchestra, FMU’s Jazz Combo, and FMU’s Voice and Choir, among others.

The free concert series begins April 10 and will be held afternoons and evenings throughout April 25.

The series will be held in conjunction with special extended hours at FMU’s University Place Gallery featuring FMU alumnae Anna Dean’s “Dust and Shadows” exhibition around most of the Fresh Air events. The exhibition closes on April 23. Admission to the gallery is free.