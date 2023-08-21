FLORENCE, S.C. — Carrying as many of the comforts of home as could fit in a mid-size car, Francis Marion University freshmen, many with family in tow, arrived at their scheduled time Friday to move into the dorm room in which they’ll spend their first semester of college.

At least that was the plan and, for the most part, that’s what happened under the seasoned guidance of Cheri Richardson, director of housing and residence life and “all other things assigned,” she said as she took a moment out of the day to speak to a reporter in the university’s housing office.

Behind her a squad of student volunteers and staff answered phones, handed out keys and handled the few problems that arose.

“Technically it is move in day one,” Richardson said. “We do have a few student athletes who came in because of their season. One of three (days).”

“Dropping off your child at college, whether it is your first or your last, the ability to have that appointment and come in you get more individualized attention than you would if all students were moving in at once. It’s good on both sides, for us and the family. The know their kids will be taken care of,” said Anna Todd, vice president of communications.

Students continued to move in Saturday and Sunday.

Richardson said the university gives each student a scheduled time to arrive and move in, something that allows the university to give the incoming students a bit more time and attention at the start of their college years.

“Everybody should have an appointment. We’re taking those who didn’t follow instructions as they come,” she said.

“Today we have right under 270 so it’s kind of a lower day,” Richardson said of the schedule. “We wanted it reserved just for freshmen to give them time to get acclimated to the campus before all the bulk of the returners and transfer students come back.”

“Tomorrow we’re setting around 525 and then on Sunday we’re around 275,” Richardson said. That’s the plan but we’ll take it as it comes. Some of our returners had full time jobs during the summer and they’re trying to earn the last dollars they can, they’re waiting until the last minute to move back.”

Those last minute returners will move in Monday or possibly even Tuesday morning, she said.

While a veteran of move-in days at the university, Richardson’s experience is not entirely in her current position — her first year in this position.

“I was in student life for about seven years so I was on the other side,” she said.

“I’m trying to use my broad-based knowledge to decrease stress on students and parents,” she said with a huge grin.

The move-in schedule allows students to feel “seen” so they don’t get lost in the masses, she said.

While many students have family support — both emotional and logistical — some don’t.

“We have students who don’t have that support system so that spreads it out where the RAs see that, they can go up and say, ‘Do you need a hand,’” she said.

Kiara Vereen and mother Wanda Vereen pushed a large cart down the sidewalk from Kiara’s dorm to Wanda’s car and loaded it up.

The North Myrtle Beach High School grad said she planned to major in biology and then leverage that into a master’s degree in nursing.

“A little bit of a head start, I took four college classes already,” Kiara Vereen said of her college experience so far.

Wanda Vereen said she was a little nervous sending her “baby” off to college. Two other children preceded her.

“Now I’m getting ready to get it,” she said of household peace and quiet.” It’s OK. As long as she’s OK and she’s happy I’m OK.”

While the Vereen family took care of business, father Tal Fleming hauled a dorm refrigerator up the hill from the parking area and placed it outside his daughter’s dorm room.

In the parking lot Arthur and Lamonica Townsend loaded up a dolly used to help move a niece into her dorm room. They traveled from Conway to be of assistance to the move-in. The niece and her parents, who remained in the dorm room, were from Columbia.

Their freshman is there to study psychology, they said.

“We have some Jesus in her so we’re expecting great things,” the two said of their niece, who had a 4.0 GPA in high school. “We’re looking for great things.”

In an athletic dorm room father and son Jason and Brody Sanders, under the supervision of mother,Jennifer Sanders and Brody’s girlfriend, Laney Allen, hung a poster from Brody Sanders’ high school days at Buford High School where he played catcher for the school’s baseball team

“Still getting used to it,” Jennifer Sanders said of her son going off to college. “I think it’s going good.”

Brody Sanders said he was “a little nervous.”

Pitcher Joe McKinney arrived with his parents and grandmother.

“It’s very exciting. They’re helpful, that’s for sure,” McKinney, the youngest of the family, said of the family support.

From open houses to orientation sessions, Richardson said the university has worked with the students over the summer to get them and their parents prepared for this moment.

Todd said the university has a series of events scheduled to help the freshmen acclimate to college life. Those events include a pool party and a “first Friday” of the semester festival at the school’s athletic complex.

As for advice for the students on their first semester in college, Todd said she had one thing for the students.

“Wash everything in cold. That’s my tip.”