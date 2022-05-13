Friday 13th will it bring bad luck?

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s Friday the 13th. For some it’s just another TGIF (Thank Goodness It’s Friday) day. Others tread lightly, contemplating whether it is safe to get out of bed. There’s a name to describe the irrational dread of the date Friday 13th it is called paraskevidekatriaphobia – a specialized form of triskaidekaphobia, a fear of the number 13.

There are superstitions about having bad luck if you walk under a ladder, if a black cat walks in front of you, or if you break a mirror causing seven years of bad luck. Many people are convinced that 13 is an unlucky number and Friday the 13th brings bad luck.

Some airlines don’t have a row 13 and some buildings don’t have a floor numbered 13 because of this superstition.

Though it’s uncertain exactly when or how this particular superstition began, negative superstitions have centered on the number 13 for centuries.

Some people believe the superstition about the number 13 being bad luck goes back to The Last Supper, when 13 places were set at the table, and the 13th guest to arrive was Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus, which led to his crucifixion.

The horror film “Friday the 13th,” released in 1980, is one of the best-known examples of the famous superstition in modern pop culture.

In Spanish-speaking countries it is not Friday the 13th but Tuesday the 13th that is the superstitious day that brings bad luck, said Mac Williams, professor emeritus of Spanish at Coker University. He said it is called Martes trece, day of bad luck. Superstitions, such as this one, have interested Williams for a long time. He has studied superstitions associated with Spanish-speaking countries and passed them along to his students.

He said people are looking for bad luck to come their way on this day, and if it does, they blame it on the calendar.

Williams said there are 22 Spanish-speaking countries.

He said some of these countries have homes where walls and the roofs have a gap between them and the door is open all the time. Sweeping is a daily event, he said. He said there is a superstition in Mexico that if you sweep across your own feet you are going to marry a widow or widower. He said in Costa Rico, sweeping across someone else’s feet causes them bad luck, and it is believed they will never marry.

Another superstition is that if it gets very hot and you drink something very cold your body will cramp and remain in that disfigurement forever.

He said there are many superstitions associated with the boogieman and the evil eye. He said the evil eye is very much a part of the Spanish culture and dates back to 711 AD when Spain was invaded and conquered. He said a red string bracelet is worn to ward off el mal ojo, the evil eye. Many houses have a picture of the evil eye hanging up to ward it off. He said this is universal in Latin American and Spain. He said the evil eye is very bad luck.

In Argentina, Williams said, it is bad luck to tell someone happy birthday even a second before the actual day of the birth.

“I’m not really superstitious,” Williams said. “I don’t believe in luck.”

However, he said superstition surrounding baseball is another matter. He said his friends say he brings bad luck to his favorite team if he watches games before the team makes the playoffs.

Is your luck or lack thereof due to the state you live in? Are certain states unluckier than others?

To answer this question, a new report from TopUSCasinos.com explores a number of different metrics surrounding luck, such as lightning strikes, accidental mortalities, disaster declarations, and much more, to reveal America’s unluckiest states to live in – with South Carolina coming in 12th place with an index score of 58.53.

By analyzing several factors, including life expectancy, divorce rates, disaster declarations, and many more (see methodology), the report names America’s unluckiest states to live in. The report from TopUSCasinos.com reveals the states which have the worst luck.

According to the the report, West Virginia takes the crown as America’s unluckiest state, receiving the highest score of 75.08 out of 100. Unfortunately for the Mountain State, it topped the board for accidental mortalities (92.6 people per 100,000) and ranked fourth for worst state to live. Adding further to the misfortune, West Virginia also had the lowest life expectancy (74.8 years) and was ranked as America’s unhappiest state.

The second unluckiest state across the United States was Mississippi. Following similar hardship to West Virginia, Mississippi was also named one of the worst states to live, coming in second place – only behind Louisiana. Mississippi was also ranked the fourth-unhappiest state across America and had the second-worst life expectancy.

New York was named the luckiest state across the U.S., boasting the lowest divorce rates and highest lottery wins.

