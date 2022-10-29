Friday fire heavily damages Florence duplex

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence duplex apartment was left uninhabitable by a late Friday afternoon fire.

Florence firefighters responded to 1002 Ingram Street shortly after 4 p.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.

Though firefighters were able to quickly control and extinguish the fire it wasn't before the A-apartment suffered heat and fire damage that left it unlivable. The B-apartment was vacant at the time.

Florence Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Holland said the cause of the fire was accidental.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Medics with Florence County EMS as well as Florence Police assisted at the scene.