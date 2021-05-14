Friday Florence marchers hit the streets for mental health

FLORENCE, S.C. — About 100 people gathered by Pee Dee Mental Health on Friday morning for speeches and then marched to show their support for mental health.

During the event a tree was planted in memory of those who have died in the last year, who were also named by participants. Pee Dee Mental Health frontline workers who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic were also named and remembered by organizers.

"Preaching the gospel of mental health and trying to make sure folks are aware of the importance of good mental health and seeking services when they need it," said Garrett Patterson with Pee Dee Mental Health.

The past year was challenging for patients and providers alike, Patterson said. Patients weren't allowed into the building for the most part while nurses worked to make sure their injection patients received the services they needed.

"We lost four or five of our frontline people and it was tough," Patterson said. "It was tough but we were diligent and got through it."

Patterson said it was good to name and remember those who were lost.