FLORENCE, S.C — Friday is National Doughnut Day — a day to celebrate one of the greatest food inventions as well as recognize the Salvation Army for its role in making it the American staple that it is today.

"The National Doughnut Day is all about the Salvation Army," said Florence Corps Capt. Tim Scott. "It stems from World War One."

It was Gen. John "Black Jack" Pershing who cleared the way for the Salvation Army to serve the Army during WWI, Scott said.

"Apparently the (Salvation) Army had helped his son and he fell in love with us and said we could do anything we wanted to," Scott said.

And that amounted to serving the troops in the trenches along the front line.

"We were serving the dough on the front lines," Scott said. Fried dough, Scott said. The delicacies were prepared by the Doughnut Lassies of the Army.

"In 1917 these women were sent to France to establish field bases near the front lines, in makeshift huts soldiers could come to stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet treat made by the lassies. Both the presence of these courageous women and the doughnuts that tasted of home brought a line of hope and happiness to the battlefield a much needed morale boost for languishing soldiers," Scott said.

"The Doughnut Lassies were also credited with popularizing the doughnuts in the United States after the troops, commonly known as Doughboys, came back from fighting in Europe," Scott said.

The Salvation Army's presence on the front lines was not limited to the First World War.

"I had a friend of mine who was a soldier in WWII and he said, 'You know the Army served on the front line. All of the chaplains were back at battalion. You'd turn around and the Salvation Army was right there with us on the front line,'" Scott said. "He said, 'You people were crazy.'"

"The doughnuts were an effective way to give a boost, a bit of sugar and care," Scott said. Food, he said, is frequently equated with a show of love.

"Always. Especially good and sweet. Comfort food is comfort food because that's what we all grew up with," Scott said. "It turns out that to not be the hoity-toity rich stuff you get in expensive restaurants but the simple stuff your mom or your grandmom served up. To get a doughnut with a kind word changes everything. I think it does."

"It's all about someone who cares just a hoot," Scott said.

Participating Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme will have doughnut offers Friday as well.