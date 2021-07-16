Friday vaccine event targeted Florence County employees

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County EMD and MUSC Florence Health teamed up for a COVID vaccine and CERT recruiting event Friday morning outside the new Florence County parking garage.

Friday's event was one of many popping up around the Pee Dee as South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control works to get vaccines into South Carolinians' arms during a decline in the number of people turning out for vaccine clinics.

"Vaccine clinics and events started slowing down and so they said they wanted to do some targeted events and I volunteered to set some up," said Florence County Councilman Al Bradley, who helped set up Friday's event. "Did one at my church, Savannah Grove Baptist Church, and this is the second one. Try to get people to come out — a lot of people are getting reluctant about coming out — and trying the targeted approach."

Bradley said it is more important now to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 Delta variant now circulating at the same time schools are preparing to go back to in-person learning and people are returning to work.

Friday's event targeted county employees as well as community members around the county complex, Bradley said

Bradley said he and his wife got their vaccines at mass vaccination event at Darlington Raceway.