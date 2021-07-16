 Skip to main content
Friday vaccine event targeted Florence County employees
Friday vaccine event targeted Florence County employees

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County EMD and MUSC Florence Health teamed up for a COVID vaccine and CERT recruiting event Friday morning outside the new Florence County parking garage.

Friday's event was one of many popping up around the Pee Dee as South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control works to get vaccines into South Carolinians' arms during a decline in the number of people turning out for vaccine clinics.

"Vaccine clinics and events started slowing down and so they said they wanted to do some targeted events and I volunteered to set some up," said Florence County Councilman Al Bradley, who helped set up Friday's event. "Did one at my church, Savannah Grove Baptist Church, and this is the second one. Try to get people to come out — a lot of people are getting reluctant about coming out — and trying the targeted approach."

Bradley said it is more important now to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 Delta variant now circulating at the same time schools are preparing to go back to in-person learning and people are returning to work.

Friday's event targeted county employees as well as community members around the county complex, Bradley said

Bradley said he and his wife got their vaccines at mass vaccination event at Darlington Raceway.

"With the recent news of the Delta variant and just want to be safe as we go into the new school year," said one mother who brought her children to get vaccinated. "Want my children to be safe. Hopefully we're making the right decision. We had our hesitancies at first, just like everybody else; that's why it took us so long, but I've seen enough information from statistics and health experts that it's safe."

She got her two high-school children vaccinated while there.

As of Friday, 49.4% of state residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine while 43.6% of state residents have completed their vaccination regimen.

The Florence County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) is a volunteer-based group that is working to build community resiliency for disaster recovery.

For more information on how to become a CERT member contact LJames@Fcemd.org.

