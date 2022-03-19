Friends, family gather Saturday to remember Florence's Buddy Hewitt

FLORENCE, S.C. – Friends and family of the late Southern W. "Buddy" Hewitt gathered in Florence Veterans Park Saturday to memorialize and celebrate his life.

The retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Hewitt died Dec. 6. He was 83 years old.

Hewitt, a Florence native, joined the Army in September 1955 at the age of 17. At the start of his first tour in Vietnam in 1965, he was just 25 years old. He continued his military career for 35 years and retired from service in 1989 at Fort Drum in New York.

Among his awards and decorations were the Silver Star, the Bronze Star Medal w/ V (3), the Purple Heart (3), the Meritorious Service Medal (3), the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and a number of others.

Members of the Veterans Honor Guard were on hand to deliver honors at the ceremony.