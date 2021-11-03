Friends, family remember Lake City businessman Altman

LAKE CITY – Marshall Edwin Altman, president of Marshall’s Marina in Lake City, is remembered most for his unwavering faith, integrity, kindness and support of others. He died on Oct. 29, just days before his 65th birthday, which was Wednesday.

“I’ll miss the way he treated people – everyone, not just family, but friends and even strangers,” said his son Collin Altman, who worked with his father at the Lake City location. “He never met a stranger.”

Collin said his father was known for his honesty, integrity and workmanship.

He said his father didn’t necessarily help people with physical things but in the way he encouraged them to be strong and succeed and gave them advice.

“He was a great mentor,” Colllin said.

He said one of his father’s favorite things to say was “If it is going to be, it is going to be me.”

He said if there was something to be done, his father wanted to be the one to do it.

Marshall Altman possessed a great sense of humor and was happiest when he was with family or at his office at Marshall’s Marina, where he served as vice president and president for the past 18 years, or teaching other people about Jesus Christ, Colin said.