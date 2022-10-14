Friends of Hartsville Memorial Library kicks off fall book sale

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville Memorial Library began its fall book sale with a selection of over 2,000 donated books.

Allison Dunsmore and Mary Ann Rice were responsible for organizing the event. All of the proceeds raised will support the library’s programs from children’s programs to adult informational classes.

“The funds from the book sale primarily go toward children’s programs,” Dunsmore said. “The funds go toward holiday programs, summer enrichment programs, and adult classes. It’s a wide variety of activities the library hosts that actively involve the community.”

Adults are not left out and the library has programs for those higher in age like arts and crafts and book discussion groups in which the library uses the funds from the book sale to pay for the books. The fall book sale is hosted by the Friends of Hartsville Memorial Library, a 501c3, nonprofit organization that supports the library and its programming by offering annual memberships and holding fundraising events.

“We do a lot around the library,” Rice said. “We help support the library and provide the extra funds that are not provided by the state.”

Thursday was the first day and it opened up for members of the Friends of Hartsville Memorial Library. Members got a look of the books that were for sale. Friday was the first day it was open to the general public, and it will stay open until Sunday afternoon. On Saturday, the book sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday the book sale will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday is a special day because customers are able to fill up as many bags as they can fit into a shopping bag for $2 a bag.

The book sale is done twice a year — once in the fall and in the spring. Children who are seeking to purchase books have a reduced price. The library has a wide selection from audio books, a few gaming disks, and magazines.