FLORENCE, S.C. — Books, CDs, vinyl records and more will be sold at extremely low prices at the Doctors Bruce & Lee Foundation Library Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds will go to the Friends of the Florence County Library, a nonprofit that helps provide extra funding to the library system. Aubrey Carroll, chief of headquarters library services, said the Friends pay for the county’s summer reading program, adult programs and digital book services.

“The Friends do a lot, and this book sale is just one part of their fundraising efforts that go a long way to supporting the library,” he said.

Books, CDs, and DVDs will be priced at just a couple of dollars or less. Everything that will be sold was donated to the library or weeded from county libraries.

Books range from home and hobby to those for children, although most of the stock is fiction. Carroll said there are more CDs and DVDs than ever before, and there will even be vinyl records.

“We have a lot of things that we didn’t have last year,” he said.

Although nothing that will be sold is new, it will be new to everyone who comes out on Saturday, even if they have been to the sale before. Everything sold this year will be different than what was sold last year.

“It’s a lot of good bargains, so people can, in a time of great inflation, get some very good prices on some gently used books,” Carroll said.

The sale has been going on for six years now, but 2020 and 2021 went by without the sale during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The sale used to take place in spring, but it was changed to a fall event last year.

“That didn’t hurt sales at all,” Carroll said. “We did very well last year, and we’re looking forward to another good year this year.”

Several hundred people attend each year, he said.

The sale is a collaboration between the library system and the Friends of the Florence County Library.

Libraries around the county collect the books and other materials and set them up in the Joseph Stukes Meeting Room. Friends of the Library supplies the volunteers for the sale day to help ring up customers and bag their books.

“We’re always working to streamline the checkout and the payment process to make that go as quickly as possible because we're getting a lot of people in very quickly,” Carroll said.

Preparations are already underway at the library, as hundreds of books are unpacked, sorted into categories, and packed tightly onto tables.