LAKE CITY, S.C. — Frizell Moore will not be on the ballot in the Florence County Sheriff race.
Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission Executive Director David Alford confirmed that a petition to include Moore on the Nov. 3 general election ballot fell short of the number of signatures required.
In South Carolina, those attempting to run by petition must collect signatures of 5% of the registered voters as of July 20 in the area they seek to represent with a maximum requirement of 10,000 signatures.
Information on the South Carolina Elections Commission indicates that Florence County had 87,680 registered voters meaning Moore would have needed 4,384 signatures.
Moore, a veteran officer in the federal system and in Georgia, received 250 signatures.
Moore originally intended to seek the Democratic nomination for sheriff that was won by Darrin Yarborough in the June 9 primary. However, after consulting with attorneys about the eligibility requirements, Moore decided to seek the office through a petition.
Moore announced his campaign for sheriff in May 2019.
He is a graduate of Lake City High School and South Carolina State University.
