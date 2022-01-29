From Florence to Tanzania: Moving From Surviving to Thriving has global impact

He said the last shipment included solar lights.

Woodberry said the goal of the shipments is to help Tanzania and other countries develop sustainably by providing them with supplies that otherwise might not be accessible. He said the sustainable development allows the countries to be less reliant on the global supply chain.

He said that his group communicates with those people in Tanzania receiving the supplies on a regular basis.

The group's association with the country goes back to 2019 when Woodberry and Loretta Slater visited.

"When we originally went to Tanzania, we worked with a group called Climate Action Network," Woodberry said. "Part of the strategic plan with them and with us is helping communities that have to deal with climate and health impacts. They're both connected."

Climate Action Network is a group of over 1,500 organizations dedicated to fighting climate change and its effects.

From there, they were supposed to visit two other African countries, Sierra Leone and Liberia, to do six solar projects in each country but those plans changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and global air travel was halted.