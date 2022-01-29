From Florence to Tanzania: Moving From Surviving to Thriving has global impact

FLORENCE, S.C. – An organization called Moving From Surviving to Thriving is working internationally to lessen the effects of climate change and disparate health outcomes.
The Rev. Leo Woodberry recently told the Morning News that the organization has been donating supplies to Moshi, the Kilimanjaro region and Arusha in Tanzania since last April.
Moving From Surviving to Thriving is an umbrella organization representing the Kingdom Living Temple, the church that Woodberry serves as pastor, New Alpha Community Development Corporation and the Whitney M. Slater Foundation.
Tanzania is a country in eastern Africa. The country has two parts: the mainland and the island of Zanzibar. It is known for being the location of several hominid fossil finds and for being the location of Africa's tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro. Its estimated population of 57 million is the second highest in the southern hemisphere.
"Every month, we sent equipment to Tanzania because they don't have access like us," Woodberry said. "A lot of people [in Tanzania] are poor so we sent them things like peak flow meters for their asthma, diabetic monitors, blood pressure cuffs, Fitbits and pedometers so that they could exercise and measure their steps."
He said the last shipment included solar lights.
Woodberry said the goal of the shipments is to help Tanzania and other countries develop sustainably by providing them with supplies that otherwise might not be accessible. He said the sustainable development allows the countries to be less reliant on the global supply chain.
He said that his group communicates with those people in Tanzania receiving the supplies on a regular basis.
The group's association with the country goes back to 2019 when Woodberry and Loretta Slater visited.
"When we originally went to Tanzania, we worked with a group called Climate Action Network," Woodberry said. "Part of the strategic plan with them and with us is helping communities that have to deal with climate and health impacts. They're both connected."
Climate Action Network is a group of over 1,500 organizations dedicated to fighting climate change and its effects.
From there, they were supposed to visit two other African countries, Sierra Leone and Liberia, to do six solar projects in each country but those plans changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and global air travel was halted.
Sierra Leone and Liberia are countries in western Africa. Both were founded as countries for freed slaves. Sierra Leone was founded by the British and got bigger after Africa was divided among European powers in the 1880s. Liberia was founded by former American slaves in the 1840s.
Woodberry said that in lieu of the travel, Moving From Surviving to Thriving held a series of webinars with the Clinton Global Initiative on health topics like COVID-19 and pre-existing conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes from April to November last year.
The American Diabetes Association estimates that the rate of diabetes is higher in African Americans, Pacific Islander, American Indians and Asian Americans than it is in white Americans. The American Heart Association estimates that the rates of high blood pressure and obesity are also higher in African Americans.
Woodberry said the webinars featured doctors, nurse practitioners and even a mediation expert.
"It was awesome and so we're going to continue it..." Woodberry said. "We have some people from some other African countries that we want work with this year: Zimbabwe, Ghana and some other countries... We're probably also going to send Sierra Leone and Liberia some small solar lights."