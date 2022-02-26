From "the monster that I was' to the man that I am: Casey Lenahan turns his life around

FLORENCE, S.C. — When he got of out prison and arrived at the House of Hope, Casey Lenahan wouldn't have believed anyone who told him that he would be getting ready to start his own ministry.
Now the director of men at the House of Hope, he told Congressman Tom Rice Thursday afternoon that if someone had told him that, he would have punched that person in the face.
"Going into ministry was the furthest thing from my mind," Lenahan said. "For God to take the monster that I was and turn me into a God-fearing Christian who has a passion for helping men that were like me and are like me, to helping first responders with their life, that means something to me."
The Monster
Lenahan grew up in southeast Asia as the son of a diplomat. In southeast Asia, he was born in Taichung, Taiwan, and spent time in Bangkok, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Beijing.
"I was an unruly child," he said Friday afternoon in his office. "I stretched diplomatic immunity."
He said his family eventually returned to the Washington, D.C., area and he attended boarding schools in Vermont and Massachusetts.
"I got kicked out of every school I ever went to," Lenahan said. "[I was] very aggressive, very violent."
Later, Lenahan said he had a need to always be in control and he needed to learn how to submit to God.
"That's where we ourselves is we depend too much on ourselves and not God," Lenahan said. "If we leave God out of the picture, we're looking for disaster."
He described himself as very aggressive and a very high alpha male ready to fight at the smallest challenge.
Even after being kicked out of school, Lenahan continued his unruly behavior and he was ultimately arrested for and pleaded guilty to a charge of murder.
"I shot and killed a man up in Rock Hill," Lenahan said.
According to South Carolina court records, Lenahan was arrested on Aug. 11, 1988, on charges of murder and armed robbery. He pleaded guilty to a charge of murder on Oct. 25, 1988, and was sentenced to life in prison.
Lenahan said he spent time in several South Carolina state prisons including the Lee Correctional Institute, Evans Correctional Institution, Broad River Correctional Insitution and the Allendale Correctional Institution.
"I was in all the really rough prisons," Lenahan said. He said later he did not join a gang while in prison. He said he was so brutal that people stayed away from him. "I had a cartel person tell me I was the scariest person he's ever met."
While sitting in his cell, Lenahan did a lot of self-reflection because there were only so many books to read and weights to lift.
"You start looking in on yourself and seeing who and what you are," he continued. "I discovered that all that hatred for everybody wasn't for everybody. All that was self-hatred. I was so full of the self-hatred that it boiled out onto everybody else."
Now, many years later, Lenahan said this was the first time he experienced God's grace and ability to forgive. But at the time, he didn't see it that way. As an atheist, he said, he thought he was just shining a light on his dark spots.
"In all reality, I didn't have any light," he said.
Lenahan said he became involved with the prison educational system after being in jail for seven years. One of the topics he taught was beekeeping.
He said he got into beekeeping to make money. "It was going to be all about the money," Lenahan said. "Get the honey, make the money. Send the bees to California to the almond groves, the whole nine yards of it."
God's grace
He said he found out he was going released on July 31, 2019, and was sent to a halfway house in Lake City on Sept. 17, 2019. The halfway house was run by a person he served time with.
"It was not a good place," Lenahan said. "It was actually worse than being in prison."
He said the house was filthy and a person could walk through the house and it would shake and wobble. He said the house was "out in the middle of nowhere," which did not offer the opportunity to find a job.
A day later, Lenahan was scheduled to meet with his parole officer but instead met with two other parole officers including a Mr. Yeoman, who also did not like the halfway house he had been sent to.
Lenahan said the officers offered him the chance to go back to Rock Hill ("That would not be the place I needed to go.") or Washington, D.C. ("That would have been even worse because that's were I made 90% of my criminal connections.").
Lenahan chose Florence because he had no friends or family in the area and being in a new place without anyone familiar would make him a new person.
"If I was going to start a new life, I had to be where I had nothing," he said.
He said Yeoman offered him the chance to go to the House of Hope of the Pee Dee, which he agreed to do because he had the convict mentality of fake it till I make it.
But God had other plans for Lenahan.
'I didn't believe in God, didn't believe in the devil, I believed in what Casey could do," Lenahan said. "All I could do at that point was maim and destroy. The House of Hope welcomed me with open arms."
The House of Hope program includes morning devotionals and church services and the people in the program receive daily instruction from the Bible.
"It began to sink into me that God does exist, there is a God, and I needed him," Lenahan said.
During one church service when he had an atheist mentality, he said, he was looking around the church and not really paying attention to the service when the pastor did an altar call.
An altar call is offered by pastors for people to come forward and commit their lives to following the teachings of Jesus Christ.
"The next thing I know I'm standing in front of one of the assistant pastors, giving my life over to Jesus Christ," Lenahan said. "The thing that I've learned, the more we let go and hold onto God, the more we get."
Lenahan eventually became the director of men for the House of Hope, the owner of two vehicles and man with enough credit to be pre-approved to buy a house.
He said he wasn't really sure how he go to where he is. "The only thing I can really say is God did it all for me," Lenahan said.
He said he plans to start his own ministry to help first responders handle their post-traumatic stress disorder with beekeeping.
"With the crime I committed so many years ago, I can't go back and tell all the first responders who had to deal with the mess that I made and the crime that I did," Lenahan said. "I can't make amends and apologize to them."
He said he is creating the ministry to give first responders with PTSD the chance to relax but also to maintain focus so they don't have a problem.
Lenahan said beekeeping still offers a chance to make money but added it has a really good potential to be a ministry.
"If I can pay it forward to first responders ... then yeah, that's important to me," Lenahan said.
He said he still gets mad but has learned to walk away, something he could not have done before experiencing God's grace.