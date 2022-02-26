From "the monster that I was' to the man that I am: Casey Lenahan turns his life around

While sitting in his cell, Lenahan did a lot of self-reflection because there were only so many books to read and weights to lift.

"You start looking in on yourself and seeing who and what you are," he continued. "I discovered that all that hatred for everybody wasn't for everybody. All that was self-hatred. I was so full of the self-hatred that it boiled out onto everybody else."

Now, many years later, Lenahan said this was the first time he experienced God's grace and ability to forgive. But at the time, he didn't see it that way. As an atheist, he said, he thought he was just shining a light on his dark spots.

"In all reality, I didn't have any light," he said.

Lenahan said he became involved with the prison educational system after being in jail for seven years. One of the topics he taught was beekeeping.

He said he got into beekeeping to make money. "It was going to be all about the money," Lenahan said. "Get the honey, make the money. Send the bees to California to the almond groves, the whole nine yards of it."

God's grace