Front Row Motorsports, We Care and FR8Auctions donate 10 pallets to Harvest Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Anthony Alfredo took a break from the track long enough Saturday to donate 10 pallets of food and cleaning supplies to Harvest Hope Food Bank.
"I'm thankful to be here and it's definitely a pleasure to have the opportunity to make this donation on behalf of Front Row Motorsports, We Care and and FR8Auctions," Alfredo said as he wrapped up a tour of the Florence food bank courtesy of Harvest Hope's Nicole Echols.
The donation included water, Clorox wipes, cereal, rice and canned goods.
"I'm thankful they allowed me to be a part of that," Alfredo said of the donation and the food bank tour.
"I've learned a lot about what they're going to do with it and how it's going to impact the community for the better, so it's pretty cool to be able to donate 10 pallets of those items," Alfredo said.
Alfredo's No. 38 Ford Mustang was set to start Saturday's Goodyear 400 in the 25th position.
Sunday's race will be the first of two Cup races at Darlington this year, something that Alfredo said is a good thing since the fall race will be part of the playoffs.
"It's huge. It's a big advantage to come here twice a year because of that," Alfredo said. "To come here you don't really want to consider it a practice run, you want to consider it a successful race, but if it goes well you have excellent notes for the next time you come back ,and if you mess the setup a little bit you still have a notebook to lean on."
Alfredo said he'd consider the weekend a success were he to earn a Top 20 finish — and a Darlington Stripe.
"If you didn't pick up a Darlington Stripe while in Darlington, you probably weren't driving hard enough," Alfredo said.
Alfredo and FR8Auctions' Matt Erickson, before they departed the food bank, packed some boxes and took a lot of photos and Alfredo left some autographs.