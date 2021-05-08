Front Row Motorsports, We Care and FR8Auctions donate 10 pallets to Harvest Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Anthony Alfredo took a break from the track long enough Saturday to donate 10 pallets of food and cleaning supplies to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

"I'm thankful to be here and it's definitely a pleasure to have the opportunity to make this donation on behalf of Front Row Motorsports, We Care and and FR8Auctions," Alfredo said as he wrapped up a tour of the Florence food bank courtesy of Harvest Hope's Nicole Echols.

The donation included water, Clorox wipes, cereal, rice and canned goods.

"I'm thankful they allowed me to be a part of that," Alfredo said of the donation and the food bank tour.

"I've learned a lot about what they're going to do with it and how it's going to impact the community for the better, so it's pretty cool to be able to donate 10 pallets of those items," Alfredo said.

Alfredo's No. 38 Ford Mustang was set to start Saturday's Goodyear 400 in the 25th position.

Sunday's race will be the first of two Cup races at Darlington this year, something that Alfredo said is a good thing since the fall race will be part of the playoffs.