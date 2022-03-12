Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Fry, a state representative from Horry County, is one of several Republicans running in the Seventh Congressional District primary. He spoke at the rally between Arrington, a Trump-endorsed candidate in the First Congressional District, and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. Trump spoke after McMaster.

Fry began his speech by reminding those attending the rally that the Palmetto State was the first southern state that Trump won when he won the Republican nomination in 2016. He added Trump was being welcomed back by the state in 2022 and would, if Trump chooses to do so, be sent back to the White House in 2024.

"Looking at this crowd, there's one face that is conspicuously absent: our congressman for the time being, Tom Rice," Fry said.

In a statement sent Saturday night, Rice said Trump came to South Carolina because he is consumed like no one else Rice has ever met by spite. Rice also called Fry a "yes man candidate" who would bow to anything Trump said no matter what.

The mentioning of Rice's name drew boos and chants of "Fry the Rice" from the crowd.

Fry said Rice talked conservative at home but sided with House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi in Washington, including when the stakes were highest -- Trump's second impeachment trial.

Rice was one of 10 House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump for the events of Jan. 6, 2021. He has since received more than 10 challengers in the 2022 Republican primary.

Fry then called Tom "Rice-aroni" the "San Francisco treat."

The House district Pelosi represents includes part of San Francisco.

He added the residents of South Carolina will head to the polls for the primary on June 14 and this time, the voters of the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee were going to vote to impeach Rice.

“If you want a Congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate," Rice said in his statement.

“If you want a Congressman who cowers to no man, who votes for what is right, even when it's hard, and who has fought like hell for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, then I hope to earn your vote,” he added.

Fry also called for making America energy independent and criticized President Joe Biden for inflation and higher gas prices.

"We are witnessing what happens when you trade Gen. Patton for Gomer Pyle," Fry said.

George Patton was a general during World War II. He was among the most feared commanders of the American army in Europe.

Gomer Pyle is the lead character of Gomer Pyle, USMC, a show about a naive small town man who joins the Marine Corps and begins frustrating his sergeant with his small-town ways.

Trump later invited Fry and First Congressional District candidate Katie Arrington back to the stage during his speech. Both again requested those attending the rally support them to help oust RINO Republicans from Washington.

Other speakers prior to Trump included state Sen. Luke Rankin who delivered the Pledge of Allegiance, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, South Carolina State Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach, former Seventh Congressional District candidate Graham Allen, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, and College Football Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz.

The crowd chanted "Let's go Brandon" during Allen's speech causing him to stop and encourage the chant.

Let's go Brandon is a chant used by conservatives to show their displeasure with the performance of President Joe Biden. The chant originated a fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race when the crowd was using another chant to show their displeasure with Biden and an NBC Sports reporter said the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon."

The crowd was divided into sections during the rally. Those closest to Trump were separated from him by a barricade and from the rest of the crowd by another barricade. Several people outside of the second barricade chanted "Fix 2020" during McKissick's speech.

The chant refers to the belief among some conservatives that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen from Trump. One of the results of this belief is that several Republican states, including South Carolina, are re-examining their election laws to make sure they prevent election fraud.

After numerous election audits and investigations, no evidence of widespread voter fraud has been found.

