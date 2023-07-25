LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence School District 3 announced its 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year along with its employees of the year during the district’s annual Opening Ceremony Monday to kick off the new school year.

Beverly Campbell, a school counselor for seventh and eighth graders at Dr. Ronald E. McNair School of Digital Communication and Leadership, will represent FSD3 in the South Carolina Teacher of the Year competition.

Elisabeth Emhoff, an English teacher at Lake City High School, was first runner-up and Cassie Graham-Rodgers, a dance teacher at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, was second runner-up.

Campbell is a 28-year education veteran and has served as a counselor at Dr. Ronald E. McNair School for the past four years. She previously served as a director, counselor and advisor for Educational Talen Search TRiO Programs. She also was a health teacher for nine years.

She has a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Master of Education in secondary guidance from South Carolina State University.

“I believe you should meet students where they are and guide them to that destination that will help to propel them to greatness,” Campbell said about her philosophy of teaching. “I allow students one chance to voice excuses, after that, it is all about solutions. I recently heard a speaker say her motto was, ‘find a way, or make one’.’ I seek to help my students do just that.”

Dr. Sharon Williams, principal of Main Street Elementary School, was named FSD3 Principal of the Year, while T.J. DeVine, principal of J.C. Lynch Elementary, was first runner-up and Jami Kirby, principal of Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy, was second runner-up.

Amber Deas, an assistant principal at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, was selected Assistant Principal of the Year. Bridget Fleming, assistant principal at Lake City Early Childhood Center, was first runner-up and Jeremy Gerken, assistant principal at Dr. Ronald E. McNair School was second runner-up.

Koesha Cooper, an academic interventionist assistant at Main Street Elementary School, was named Classified Staff of the Year. Tanisha Lancaster, an academic interventionist assistant at Olanta Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, was first runner-up and Angela Dyson, cafeteria manager at Scranton Elementary STEAM Academy, was second runner-up.

Other employees of the year were:

• Bus Driver of the Year – George Brown Jr. (Transportation Dept.)

• Clerical Staff of the Year – Cathy Ackerman (Finance Department)

• Custodian/Maintenance of the Year – Kagell Benjamin (Dr. Ronald E. McNair School)

• Food Service Staff of the Year – Lottie Brockington (Lifelong Learning Center)

• Health Services Staff of the Year – Jessica Coker (J.C. Lynch Elementary)

• Classified Instructional Staff of the Year – Latosha Bacote (Main Street Elementary)

• Instructional Support Staff of the Year – John Battiste (Main Street Elementary)

• School Counselor/Global Career Facilitator of the Year – Cynthia Brown (J.C. Lynch Elementary)