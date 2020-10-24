 Skip to main content
FSO Winds concert set for Sunday at the PAC has been postponed
FSO Winds concert set for Sunday at the PAC has been postponed

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Sunday, Oct. 25 Fresh Air Fest concert at the FMU Performing Arts Center featuring the FSO Winds, has been postponed due to expected rain. The concert will now take place on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m. It will be part of a two-part FSO concert. The FSO Brass will perform as scheduled at 4 p.m., following the Winds.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for FMU policy. Reservations are recommended. Call the PAC ticket office at 843-661-4444 to make a reservation.

