Full forward: Teresa Myers Ervin ready to get to work

FLORENCE, S.C. — Newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin is ready to get to work.

Myers Ervin was elected mayor Tuesday. Myers Ervin received 10,052 votes or 52.43% of the total votes cast to defeat Republican Bryan Braddock. Braddock received 9,093 votes or 47.42% of the votes cast.

She told the Morning News Thursday morning that her first order of business would be continuing to tackle COVID-19. Myers Ervin said she wanted to continue to work toward lowering the curve of the spread of the disease.

When COVID-19 first arrived in the United States and was rapidly spreading throughout the world, several infectious disease experts developed models projecting the spread of the disease throughout the world. These models are based around the idea of exponential growth (one person is infected, that person infects two people, who infect four people). Thus, lowering the curve means slowing the spread of the disease.

Myers Ervin currently works as a nurse at McLeod.