Full forward: Teresa Myers Ervin ready to get to work

FLORENCE, S.C. — Newly elected Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin is ready to get to work.
Myers Ervin was elected mayor Tuesday. Myers Ervin received 10,052 votes or 52.43% of the total votes cast to defeat Republican Bryan Braddock. Braddock received 9,093 votes or 47.42% of the votes cast.
She told the Morning News Thursday morning that her first order of business would be continuing to tackle COVID-19. Myers Ervin said she wanted to continue to work toward lowering the curve of the spread of the disease.
When COVID-19 first arrived in the United States and was rapidly spreading throughout the world, several infectious disease experts developed models projecting the spread of the disease throughout the world. These models are based around the idea of exponential growth (one person is infected, that person infects two people, who infect four people). Thus, lowering the curve means slowing the spread of the disease.
Myers Ervin currently works as a nurse at McLeod.
She said her experience in health care also gives her the ability to understand the virus from a health care and financial standpoint. Myers Ervin said that nurses are often working to help heal a patient in as quickly and financially sound manner as possible so a patient wouldn't leave the hospital with as large a bill.
Once the virus is relatively contained, Myers Ervin said, she wants to move toward economic development and making sure that everyone has the ability to earn a living to support themselves and their families.
Myers Ervin also spoke about being the city's first African American mayor, first female mayor, and the city now having an African American majority city council. She said it showed that the city was progressing toward a utopia where people are judged by character and ability.
