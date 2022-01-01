'Full go:' Carolina Bank Field construction on schedule for season opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – The first-ever pitch at Carolina Bank Field is slated for right around 7 p.m. on May 28, as the Florence Flamingos begin their inaugural season in their new friendly confines.
And by all accounts, the 1,400-seat facility will be up and running on time when the home plate umpire shouts “Play ball.”
“Everything is on schedule,” Flamingos president Cameron Kovach said. “The guys at EdCon (construction) and the city of Florence have done a phenomenal job of keeping on schedule. The weather has helped out a lot. But they keep telling us we’re full-go.”
Chuck Pope, the city’s director of public works, also said the construction was on schedule.
“They’re on schedule and we’re anticipating having the field completed in time for Flamingos to open up their season in the end of May,” Pope said.
The stadium, which is the centerpiece of the city’s $16 million baseball and track complex, already has a number of features taking shape – none more prominent than the field itself as the outfield and infield grass have already been placed.
“Once they put the grass down, we got some drone shots of it and its starts to become more real,” Kovach said. “You come out here and this feels like a baseball field. So when more and more stuff comes in, when the stands come in and when the concrete comes in, it’s just going to feel more and more real, which is awesome.”
Construction also has begun on both dugouts, the Flamingo Club area behind home plate, the concession stands, the ticket booth and the field house which will contain the locker rooms.
“They have to pour some concrete for some concrete pads for our hospitality area and our beer garden,” Kovach said. “(Then) bring in the grandstands and the bleachers and such. And then we have some stuff as a team…bringing in some furniture for the party deck and the beer garden and really trying to theme this out and make this our home for the Flamingos.”
Carolina Bank Field has taken priority in terms of construction, but the rest of the sports complex won’t be far behind. Work has already begun on the new full-size track facility that will feature spectator seating, four Little League fields, another full size baseball field and a joint city-Florence One Schools farm still slated for construction as well.
Pope said the track facility was around 50% completed.
“You certainly can tell that it is going to be a track,” Pope said. “You can see the nettings set up for the infield activities such as discuss throw, shot put, javelin and those kinds of things.”
Pope added the lights were going up for the other baseball fields and that the land has been graded for the fields. He said the contractor will return in the spring to install the sod for those fields and to check on the progress of the grass installed at Carolina Bank Field.
The City Council approved an additional $3 million to fund lighting and bleachers at the facility.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held in March.
The Flamingos, then operating as the RedWolves, announced in September 2020 that the would be relocating from Francis Marion University to the new field.
The baseball and track facility is being constructed behind the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
The city issued bonds in October 2017 to fund recreation improvements throughout the city. Other projects from the bond issue are the community centers at Maple and Dr. Iola Jones Parks.
The land for the facility was donated by Dr. Eddie Floyd.