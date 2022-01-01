'Full go:' Carolina Bank Field construction on schedule for season opener

Construction also has begun on both dugouts, the Flamingo Club area behind home plate, the concession stands, the ticket booth and the field house which will contain the locker rooms.

“They have to pour some concrete for some concrete pads for our hospitality area and our beer garden,” Kovach said. “(Then) bring in the grandstands and the bleachers and such. And then we have some stuff as a team…bringing in some furniture for the party deck and the beer garden and really trying to theme this out and make this our home for the Flamingos.”

Carolina Bank Field has taken priority in terms of construction, but the rest of the sports complex won’t be far behind. Work has already begun on the new full-size track facility that will feature spectator seating, four Little League fields, another full size baseball field and a joint city-Florence One Schools farm still slated for construction as well.

Pope said the track facility was around 50% completed.

“You certainly can tell that it is going to be a track,” Pope said. “You can see the nettings set up for the infield activities such as discuss throw, shot put, javelin and those kinds of things.”