DILLON, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina has opened a full-service CSC Community Pharmacy in the Dillon medical office at 1016 Old Latta Highway.

Patients will no longer have to wait for next-day delivery and can walk straight to the pharmacy for their medication needs.

“Being able to actually open up a pharmacy in Dillon for CareSouth Carolina will be huge for the patients that utilize our medical facility,” said CareSouth Carolina chief ofpPharmacy Ashley Singleton. “Now, they’ll be able to have a pharmacist to speak to, put a face with a name, develop relationships, and have all the benefits that come with continuity of care. Hopefully, that will make the process much smoother for the medical team, pharmacy team, and most importantly, the patient, as we are all working under one roof.”

The pharmacy accepts all major insurances and is open to all, even those who are not patients of CareSouth Carolina, and aims to be a full-service pharmacy that offers excellent care through consultation and affordable prices on prescriptions. The pharmacy is equipped to handle various services, including the 340-B retail program, and has a full-service drive-thru.

The CSC Community Pharmacy will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, providing ample opportunities for patients to access their prescriptions. For more convenience, patients can also download the mobile app, Mobile Rx, which allows them to manage and fill their prescriptions online.

Lucile Owens, a Dillon native, will serve as the pharmacist in charge at the new pharmacy.

“I am thrilled to be returning back to my hometown to open the newest CSC Community Pharmacy location in Dillon,” Owens said. “CareSouth Carolina is an exceptional organization that provides our patients much-needed cost-saving opportunities for their medications that cannot be found elsewhere in our community. Patients should not have to choose between their life-saving medications or their other essential needs and CareSouth, through our 340B program, in all of our pharmacies, allows for ALL of our patients the ability to afford both. My pharmacy team and I are looking forward to opening our newest location and serving the patients of the Dillon community.”