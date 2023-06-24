FLORENCE, S.C. — Glass Slipper Solutions will host a fundraising tea party on July 15 to raise money for Tina Hathcock, owner of Showbiz Studio Performing Arts Company.

Hathcock had surgery to remove one of her kidneys when she was 9 years old, which left her with only one that was functioning for her adulthood. Now being a successful woman running her own dance company, she has had to shut down Showbiz and look for a donor for her last kidney.

Mandy Roth, owner of Glass Slipper Solutions, wants to help.

“My daughter, Lennox, has been taking dance classes from Tina for five years. She really loves her students and has always been so sweet and caring,” Roth said. “She is so giving and never asks for much in return, which is why we are holding this fundraiser on her behalf.”

The tea party will be at Grace Baptist Church where children can come and meet, dance, and hang out with some of the famous princesses like Princess Cindy, Beauty, Tia, Mermaid Princess, Sleeping Princess, and more. Children may also be able to meet some princes. Guests will have an hour and a half with the characters from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and if that session fills up, they will have additional times set at noon and 2 p.m.

“We don’t want to put limitations on this event, so we want to offer more times so that our guests will not have to worry about getting a ticket and the room being too packed,” Roth said.

With her kidney failing, Hathcock’s only chance at survival is to find a kidney donor. Not only will this save her life, but this fundraiser that Glass Slipper Solutions is hosting will also raise money for Hathcock’s medical bills. One hundred percent of the money raised will be given to the Showbiz owner.

“Tina is an amazing woman, and she has impacted so many people not just in the performance community, but in Florence and Darlington. She has such a joy about her that radiates and a smile that will light up any room. She deserves every bit of help that we can offer,” Roth said.

Amanda’s Confections is teaming up with Roth’s company by providing snacks and drinks such as sweet tea, pink lemonade, chicken nuggets, mini cupcakes, and more bite-sized treats. Along with having food and drinks provided, guests will enjoy a performance from the School of Dance Arts.

“All children who attend must be accompanied by an adult. This is important because we want to be able to give the best experience possible for our guests,” said Roth.

Tickets can be purchased online for $30 each and must be purchased before arriving at the event. Tickets will also have food and entertainment included, and all ticket sales will end at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14 in order for the food to be prepared to accommodate those attending.

If you have any questions, contact Glass Slipper Solutions at 843-564-8580, or at bookyourmemory@gmail.com.

To buy your ticket(s), visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/princess-tea-party-fundraiser-for-tina-hathcock-tickets-661467455967?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=wsa&aff=ebdsshwebmobile

To see the event’s webpage, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/285716070492567?mibextid=ZbWKwL