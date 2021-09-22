Funeral for fallen Lake City officer set for Friday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Funeral arrangements for Lt. John Stewart, a fallen Lake City police officer, have been announced.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Florence Center.

Burial will be in the Florence National Cemetery, directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.

Stewart, 48, was killed in the line of duty Friday in the Lake City area as a result of a high-speed chase. Details of how he died have not yet been released. The incident in under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.

Stewart, 48, was born on Nov. 30, 1972, in Bronx, New York.

He graduated from Willingboro High School in Willingboro, New Jersey. He served in the United States Marine Corps and then graduated from the South Carolina Police Academy. He served several police agencies within his 21 years of service. In the past 13 years, he served the Lake City community.

According to the obituary sent by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home, Stewart “is remembered as an amazing storyteller, for his love of service, community and family. He was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend. “