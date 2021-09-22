Funeral for fallen Lake City officer set for Friday at Florence Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Funeral arrangements for Lt. John Stewart, a fallen Lake City police officer, have been announced.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Florence Center.
Burial will be in the Florence National Cemetery, directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
Stewart, 48, was killed in the line of duty Friday in the Lake City area as a result of a high-speed chase. Details of how he died have not yet been released. The incident in under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation.
Stewart, 48, was born on Nov. 30, 1972, in Bronx, New York.
He graduated from Willingboro High School in Willingboro, New Jersey. He served in the United States Marine Corps and then graduated from the South Carolina Police Academy. He served several police agencies within his 21 years of service. In the past 13 years, he served the Lake City community.
According to the obituary sent by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home, Stewart “is remembered as an amazing storyteller, for his love of service, community and family. He was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend. “
“A pillar of strength, you could always rely on John when you needed him most. He was a light in the darkest of times and a hero to all who knew him. He was a compassionate man with a lot of love for the people around him.
“With his extraordinary charm and genuine smile, John never failed to make a lasting impression anywhere he went. John was an honest man, showing respect to everyone he met and exhibiting patience to all those in his life and line of work. He was strongly devoted to his family, valuing every moment he spent making memories.”
Stewart was the son of the late William and Claretha Stewart and was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Goodman.
Survivors include his sons, Private Nicholas Stewart of Ft. Humphrey, Korea, and Tayshaun Stewart of SC; his siblings, Patricia (Reggie Sr.) White of New Jersey, Elaine Stewart-Johnson of New York, Sharon Whitehead of Georgia, Henry Goodman of New Jersey, Diane Stewart of Georgia, William R. Stewart Jr. (Deitra) and Theresa (Steven) Tindal of South Carolina; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
“His legacy is uniquely rich and will not be forgotten,” the obituary concludes.