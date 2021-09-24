Funeral for Lake City Police Lt. John's Stewart held Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Law enforcement officers headed Friday morning to the Florence Center for the funeral of Lake City Police Lt. John Stewart Friday morning.
Stewart, 48, was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by a car being driven by a suspect who had just carjacked a vehicle in Lake City.
The funeral was presided over by Rev. I.J. Myers of the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Sardis.
Speaking at the funeral were Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr., Police Chief Joseph "Jody" Cooper, Police Cpl. Carl Majors, Sgts. Andrew Legette and Tommie Brogden, Stewart's sister, Dyane, and his son, Nicholas.
The committal, benediction and internment ceremonies were scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Florence National Cemetery.
