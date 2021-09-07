 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funeral services set for Billy D. Williams
0 Comments

Funeral services set for Billy D. Williams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The funeral service for former Florence Mayor Pro Tempore and Councilman Billy D. Williams will be held at noon Sunday at Savannah Grove Baptist Church. 

After the services, Williams will be buried at Myers Cemetery in the Savannah Grove area of Florence. Williams, 82, died Saturday. He served on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010 representing District 1. 

Williams endorsed Lashonda Nesmith Jackson in the race to replace Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin as the member of council from the district. 

Nesmith Jackson said Sunday that many people were experiencing deep sorrow after learning of Williams's passing. 

"A good heart has stopped beating, a wonderful soul has ascended to heaven,' Nesmith Jackson continued. "Mr. Billy was truly a man of integrity, wisdom, a man for all people. The work, the passion that he had for District 1, for the city of Florence over 10 years ago, we’re starting to see come to fruition today."

She added that the love, legacy and impact that he had will live on.

"He was a mentor, my friend, my confidant and father figure, truly a blessing to all those who were privileged to get to know him," Nesmith Jackson said. "Gone from our sight but never from our hearts."

Williams was also a lifetime member of the NAACP. 

Jerry Keith Jr., president of the Florence Branch of the NAACP, said Williams was a like a mentor to him. 

"He served this community with distinction," Keith said via text message Sunday. "He represented his constituency on the local, state and national level. He most recently served on the executive committee of the Florence Branch of the NAACP. We have lost a great dean." 

Williams will also be remembered for his relationship with late Florence City Councilman Ed Robinson. 

Erica Robinson, Ed's widow, said Williams and his wife, Anita, were the first people from Florence she met when she came to the United States. She added that she and Williams kept in touch after Ed died to work on several things, including the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Florence.  

"It's very sad for the community to lose someone like Billy D. Williams," Robinson continued. "He was just like my husband: a voice for the people. He was there for anybody regardless of race, age, color [or] culture. He was always helping people." 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall
Local News

Orangeland to return to Florence in the fall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Orangeland will be returning to Florence this fall. A sign located outside of 1243 West Lucas St. and Florence County property tax records say that the restaurant will be moving from its previous home on South Irby Street. 

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams
Local News

'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke. Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, passed away Saturday at the age of 78. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert