Funeral services set for Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – The funeral service for former Florence Mayor Pro Tempore and Councilman Billy D. Williams will be held at noon Sunday at Savannah Grove Baptist Church.

After the services, Williams will be buried at Myers Cemetery in the Savannah Grove area of Florence. Williams, 82, died Saturday. He served on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010 representing District 1.

Williams endorsed Lashonda Nesmith Jackson in the race to replace Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin as the member of council from the district.

Nesmith Jackson said Sunday that many people were experiencing deep sorrow after learning of Williams's passing.

"A good heart has stopped beating, a wonderful soul has ascended to heaven,' Nesmith Jackson continued. "Mr. Billy was truly a man of integrity, wisdom, a man for all people. The work, the passion that he had for District 1, for the city of Florence over 10 years ago, we’re starting to see come to fruition today."

She added that the love, legacy and impact that he had will live on.