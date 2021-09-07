Funeral services set for Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – The funeral service for former Florence Mayor Pro Tempore and Councilman Billy D. Williams will be held at noon Sunday at Savannah Grove Baptist Church.
After the services, Williams will be buried at Myers Cemetery in the Savannah Grove area of Florence. Williams, 82, died Saturday. He served on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010 representing District 1.
Williams endorsed Lashonda Nesmith Jackson in the race to replace Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin as the member of council from the district.
Nesmith Jackson said Sunday that many people were experiencing deep sorrow after learning of Williams's passing.
"A good heart has stopped beating, a wonderful soul has ascended to heaven,' Nesmith Jackson continued. "Mr. Billy was truly a man of integrity, wisdom, a man for all people. The work, the passion that he had for District 1, for the city of Florence over 10 years ago, we’re starting to see come to fruition today."
She added that the love, legacy and impact that he had will live on.
"He was a mentor, my friend, my confidant and father figure, truly a blessing to all those who were privileged to get to know him," Nesmith Jackson said. "Gone from our sight but never from our hearts."
Williams was also a lifetime member of the NAACP.
Jerry Keith Jr., president of the Florence Branch of the NAACP, said Williams was a like a mentor to him.
"He served this community with distinction," Keith said via text message Sunday. "He represented his constituency on the local, state and national level. He most recently served on the executive committee of the Florence Branch of the NAACP. We have lost a great dean."
Williams will also be remembered for his relationship with late Florence City Councilman Ed Robinson.
Erica Robinson, Ed's widow, said Williams and his wife, Anita, were the first people from Florence she met when she came to the United States. She added that she and Williams kept in touch after Ed died to work on several things, including the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Florence.
"It's very sad for the community to lose someone like Billy D. Williams," Robinson continued. "He was just like my husband: a voice for the people. He was there for anybody regardless of race, age, color [or] culture. He was always helping people."