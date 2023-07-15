Starting an agri-business can be very exciting. But when the excitement wears off, the worry of what needs to be done kicks in, and it can be stressful. The business structure you decide on for your agricultural endeavor will affect every aspect of your business because it is how you legally organize it.

There are many different structures that you may choose including:

Sole proprietorship

Partnerships

Limited liability company (LLC)

Corporation (C-Corp)

Sub Chapter S Corporation (S-Corp)

Sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a structure in which one person is the business’ sole owner. A sole proprietorship is easy to form. Anyone who conducts business practices, but doesn’t register as any other type of business, is regarded as a sole proprietorship. The positives of this include no additional annual paperwork and is not very complex. There may be some risks depending on several variables.

Partnership: Partnerships consist of two or more people owning a business together. There are limited partnerships as well as limited liability partnerships. The easiest way to separate the two is “limited partnerships have only one general partner with unlimited liability, and all other partners have limited liability. The partners with limited liability also tend to have limited control over the company, as documented in a partnership agreement.

Limited liability corporation (LLC): An LLC is an option for individual and partners to add an extra layer of liability protection but is still relatively easy to handle with limited annual paperwork. It can add a bit of extra liability protection to protect personal assets or to protect the assets of a business if a partner gets into some sort of trouble personally by protecting the remaining partners’ share of assets and value. For example, some farmers separate their property and other personal assets, such as a home place, from the business to protect their home from lawsuits. “According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), profits and losses get passed through to the personal taxes of the LLC members unless they have chosen to be taxed as a corporation. Members of an LLC are considered self-employed and may be responsible for self-employment tax (SE tax) which covers Medicare and Social Security” (SBA).

Corporation (C-Corp): A corporation is an entity completely separate from its owners. Typically, there may be a higher cost associated with forming a corporation, there is additional annual requirements and taxes can be a bit more complicated in one way while being simplified in another. C-corps are considered to be double taxed in many situations. C-Corps pay income taxes on their profits and when dividends are paid to shareholders the individuals must pay taxes on the dividends they receive plus income taxes on their income if they are paid as employees of the corporation.

Sub Chapter S Corporation (S-Corp): If facing double taxation using a C-corp business structure isn’t appealing, you may consider an S-corps. According to the IRS, “S corporations elect to pass corporate income, losses, deductions, and credits to their shareholders for federal tax purposes. Shareholders of S corporations report the flow-through of income and losses on their tax returns and are assessed tax at their individual income tax rates” (IRS). This is similar treatment as an LLC, Partnership and Sole Proprietorship. There are some limitations to S-corps that include a limit of no more than 100 shareholders, all shareholders must be U.S. citizens or U.S. residents. Shareholders/owners that are actively engaged with the business must be paid a reasonable salary/wage; this means that the salary/wage received needs to be what would be expected if hiring a non-related party to perform those same tasks. There also needs to be at least one regular annual business meeting with agendas and minutes being kept and on file.

While this is a broad overview of business structures, we encourage everyone to perform the necessary research, work with legal and tax professionals and objective parties before deciding the best structure for your business and situation. There is a great deal of more detailed information that needs to be reviewed on each business structure discussed here. Which is important when choosing which one will fit your situation. There are other structures that may be more appropriate for your situation, so please seek assistance going through the options that may be available to you. Make sure you to consult a tax and or legal professional for more technical information and to receive advice on the best options for your situation.