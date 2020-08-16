Future Eagle Scout marks cross country course at Freedom Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — A soon-to-be Eagle Scout and a group of about a dozen friends gathered Saturday morning at Freedom Florence to hammer out, sort of, a giant-economy-size good deed for the day — marking part of the trail system around the north-end of the park.
Zane Morris of Troop 477, the Scout in question, planned the effort in tandem with his parents and the city of Florence Parks and Recreation department.
Morris also started out way before the 10 a.m. gathering of friends and volunteers.
The course Morris set out to mark is the 5K cross country course that his school, South Florence High School, calls home. Francis Marion University also calls Freedom Florence home.
"I'm putting up course markers on the high school course," said Morris, who runs cross country for South Florence. "The temporary course markers are good but they could be better."
Morris and his father, Milton, set out early Saturday morning with a gasoline engine powered auger to drill more than 20 post holes along the way — each at a key point along the course.
The city of Florence provided a two-person crew and a utility vehicle to ride along the course and deposit blue and white posts along the way — one in each hole — and place sacks of cement about every third post.
The volunteers pulled wagons full of shovels, levels, tamping poles and water along the course where they set each pole straight and level, and then left it to dry.
On a second circuit of the course, once the concrete dried, the volunteers attached aluminum signs that marked distance and direction.
A city official said crews work to keep the trail in good shape and about a dozen feet wide throughout, except for one spot. That spot, he said, is low, narrow and frequently wet.
But it is a cross country course.
Morris said one of the benefits of the markers will be for recreational runners and walkers.
"Just so people here and in the public can run the course if they want to," he said.
The course starts just southeast of the old Science South parking lot. The first post features a map of the course.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.