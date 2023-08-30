FLORENCE, S.C. — When the current North Vista Elementary School becomes Williams Middle School next school year, the building will have a newly constructed $7.7 million gym added on.

A new North Vista Elementary School is currently under construction where the old Wilson High School used to sit, and Florence School District One plans to move Williams Middle School into the old North Vista Elementary School when the new building is complete. The move will get Williams’ students out of mobile units and into a much newer school building.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to move into a newer building,” said Williams Middle School Principal Carrie Ann Brigman. “Our school has definitely aged, and the teachers and students are excited about moving into an updated facility.”

On Aug. 10, the district’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the new gym and four new classrooms. Superintendent Richard O’Malley said at the meeting that the gym will be attached to the school’s main building and will be accessible from the school’s parking lot.

The gym will be the same size as the one at Southside Middle School, he said.

According to Brigman, the current Williams Middle School’s gym is too small to fit all of the school’s children, which has prevented the school from holding school-wide assemblies and pep rallies.

“We also play our home basketball games at Wilson High School due to the limited seating space,” she said.

With the new gym, the school will be able to have all of its students in the gym at the same time.

According to floor plans, the gym itself is roughly 100 feet by 100 feet, but the entire addition to the future Williams Middle School building will be around 160 feet by 140 feet.

Both sides of the gym will have bleachers, each with 12 rows of seats.

In addition to the gym, the add-on will include four classrooms, locker rooms with showers for boys and girls, new bathrooms and some offices.

Plans also show a covered walkway connecting the other side of the school to the add-on.

Because a portion of the building’s original cost was paid for with federal funds, the district is required to pay workers higher wages than is normally required for construction projects because of the Davis–Bacon Act, according to O’Malley. He said at the meeting that the act has inflated the cost of the project.

“Absent us using Davis-Bacon, I would say the price would be around $300,000 less,” he said.

Construction is set to begin in September, and the gym should be ready by June when the new North Vista Elementary building is also expected to be ready for move-in.

At that time, North Vista will move from its current building to the new building, and Williams Middle School will move into the former North Vista building.

In the future, the district plans to demolish the current Williams Middle School building to make way for football, soccer, basketball and softball fields, O’Malley said at the meeting. That project will cost the district around $2.2 million.

“Hopefully inflation will be past us,” he said.

The current Williams Middle School gym may be spared and kept as a community center, according to O’Malley. He said the board will likely vote on this project next spring.

The roughly $30 million project to construct a new North Vista Elementary was approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2022. The building will be approximately 90,000 square feet across two stories and have a capacity of 700 students.

Funding for the project, which has been paid for without taking out any bonds, came primarily from federal ESSER Funds, which were distributed by the federal government to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, and money the district received from the merger with the former Florence School District Four.