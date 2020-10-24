Gabriel challenges Pipkins for Seat 4 on FSD1 board

Pipkins said he previously served as the president of the S.C. Caucus of Black School Board Members, which provides dialogue on educational issues and concerns to address the full growth and development of minority children. He is also affiliated with the National Local Progress Movement, which focuses on progressive thought and insight for local officials.

Pipkins said if re-elected he will focus on implementing the middle school concept in all Florence District 1 communities, a building program that will ensure that such occurs with Williams Middle School being rebuilt with the community’s involvement and work on academics, and getting back to the basics, while maximizing the infusion of technology. He said the schools need to recognize the individuality and creativity of each student’s needs, recognizing that the public schools are becoming more diverse. He said there needs to be equity in funding for all schools.

“The board is responsible for establishing the vision and mission for the local school district, and ensuring that the superintendent has the resources and appropriately manages the resources to implement the vision by having good policies and procedures, and good stewards of the district’s General or Operational Funds and Capital or Building Funds,” Pipkins said.