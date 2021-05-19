 Skip to main content
Gala celebrates Trinity Collegiate’s 25th anniversary
TRINITY COLLEGIATE

Gala celebrates Trinity Collegiate’s 25th anniversary

Trinity Collegiate gala

Pictured (from left): Mr. and Mrs. Buzz Rogers, Dr. Bob Veto, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Zubel, Mrs. Margaret Lee, Dr. and Mrs. Wallace Vaught, Mr. and Mrs. Steve Snipes and Mr. Ed Hoffman.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate School held its annual Auction & Gala on May 1.

This year’s gala celebrated the 25th anniversary of Trinity Collegiate School.

It was the school’s first event in more than a year.

Each year, more and more families from all over the world choose Trinity Collegiate as their school of choice. Just this fall, as the doors opened to the largest enrollment in our school’s history, TCS was recognized as the Best Private School in the Pee Dee region.

The following founders were recognized at the gala: Dr. and Mrs. Bob Veto, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Zubel, Dr. and Mrs. Wallace Vaught, Mr. and Mrs. Buzz Rogers, Mr. and Mrs. Steve Snipes and Dr. and Mrs. Frank Lee.

Trinity Collegiate School raised more than $100,000 at this year’s Auction & Gala.

