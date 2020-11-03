 Skip to main content
Galloway retains seat on Florence One school board
Galloway retains seat on Florence One school board

FLORENCE, S.C. – John Galloway won reelection to the Florence One Schools board of trustees Tuesday night.

In the race for Seat 2, the incumbent received 41.42 percent of the votes to Tyrone Rainey’s 31.40 percent and Landon Reynolds’ 26.15.

Unofficial results have Galloway with 442 votes, Rainey with 335 votes and Reynolds with 279.

Galloway was seeking his second term on the board.

Galloway replaced Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore as the trustee representing District 2 when she resigned from the school board when she won an Aug. 2016 special election to fill the seat of Ed Robinson on the city council.

Galloway is a native of Florence. In 2017, he joined the Florence County Veterans Affairs office, where he currently works.

He is married to Geneva Galloway, and between them they have five adult daughters.

John Galloway

