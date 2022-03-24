Garden Club hosts East Sandhills district Meeting

FLORENCE – Jeff Murrie says the Farm to School program in Florence District One gives children healthier food choices.

Murrie, the director of the Farm to School program at Briggs Elementary School, spoke Thursday at a meeting of garden clubs at Francis Marion University Freshwater Ecology Center. The Florence Garden Club hosted the East Sandhills district meeting.

The theme of the meeting was “Onions, Peas, Carrots- Oh, my! Farm to table-Let’s grow!”

“I think it is a great honor to be able to speak at this year’s district meeting,” Murrie said.

“The best part of this is that I am able to share all of the great work that is happening throughout the entire school district and the good things that Farm to School has been doing. We try to provide children with learning opportunities about sustainability and agriculture. It is also a privilege to share information about the future of the Farm to Florence one program.”

Murrie said the most powerful thing about Farm to School is being able to watch students use all of their senses to learn.

“It is the most powerful way I have seen to engage students and let them explore, think, and problem solve, while using all senses. I have not seen anywhere else that a child can taste, smell, touch and hear, and really experience food.’ Murrie Said.

Murrie is passionate about making generational change and changing students’ perspectives on food.

“What we are trying to do here is not put a Band-Aid on a situation,” he said. “We are working towards making generational changes. The child that is impacted in kindergarten with the Farm to School program will grow up and teach their children a new way of eating.

“ I understand that we live in a fast-paced world that is so focused on convenience and easy accessibility, but you are going to pay for your eating decisions one way or another. You can pay for it by eating healthy today, or you will pay for your medical bills tomorrow.”

Murie said he grew up in a garden culture.

“My mother was in the garden club and she loved the outdoors. My father worked in agribusiness and my grandfather worked in the tobacco market. So it was always around me and I grew up knowing the importance of the environment,“ Murrie said. “When I grew up, I thought my family had a garden because we couldn’t afford to buy food out of the grocery store, but I got older and realized it was really because that is what smart people did. They raised their own vegetables at home to get a fresh quality product.”

Murrie has noticed that many children who come through the program are inspired to make changes in what they eat.

“Almost every engagement I have with kids, those children go home and immediately tell their parents that they want toffee or something else that is healthy and the parents are surprised. It is all about the delivery and positivity of a product. Parents are continuously telling their children what they will or won’t like. We have got to stop doing that. It creates a lot of fear and apprehensiveness in kids. We should let children freely engage in things and find out what they naturally like.”

The Farm at Briggs Elementary is South Carolina’s first school farm to include a row-crop operation, educational center, community raised beds, poultry, and small herd animals. It is also the only elementary school in the state to offer a Farm to School-related arts class to kindergarten through fifth grade. The Farm to School program started in 2015 with a $4,000 grant awarded by the South Carolina Department of Education and the Department of Agriculture. Over the past years, the farm has expanded and includes an additional garden, a chicken coop, and a satellite garden at Lucas Park. The program also has the only classroom observation beehive in the Pee dee region.

At Thursday’s meeting, the Garden Club of South Carolina donated $500 to Briggs Elementary.

