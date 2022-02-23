Gary Burgess running for state superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The man who accused Molly Spearman and others of spinning a web of lies and deception to kill the Florence Four school district is running to replace Spearman as superintendent of education.
Florence Four board spokesman Gary Burgess announced his campaign Monday afternoon at an event held at Wofford College, his alma mater.
"South Carolina can do better, and we must do better in educating our children," Burgess said in his speech. "We must not settle for minimally adequate, which leads to us being at the bottom of the academic rung of the education ladder and one of the less educated states in America."
Burgess, who has been the board's spokesman for nearly a year, sent an email last month after Spearman announced plans to close the district's middle school and add an arts magnet program to the district's elementary school.
Spearman announced plans last year to close Timmonsville High School.
In the email, he accused Spearman, the Florence County legislative delegation and the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees of spinning a web of lies and deception to kill the district.
He said the district's residents would continue to be treated like enslaved people and the “good White Christians in Florence One and Florence County” will continue to behave as though they are doing what’s best for the poor and that the African Americans who “assume they are elite and powerful will continue to do the systems bidding – ducking, dodging and lying in hopes of keeping the crumbs from the master’s table.”
In addition to serving as Florence Four spokesman, Burgess said in his speech he has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, superintendent and an elected board member.
Burgess said in his speech he would be running for the Democratic nomination, becoming the first candidate to announce a run for that party's nomination.
He previously ran for the Republican nomination in 2014 but did not advance to the runoff election. That seat was ultimately won by Molly Spearman.
Spearman sought and won reelection in 2018 but announced last year she would not seek a third term in office.
Four Republicans — Cindy Coats, Kizzi Gibson, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver — have also announced campaigns for that party's nomination.