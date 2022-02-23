Gary Burgess running for state superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The man who accused Molly Spearman and others of spinning a web of lies and deception to kill the Florence Four school district is running to replace Spearman as superintendent of education.

Florence Four board spokesman Gary Burgess announced his campaign Monday afternoon at an event held at Wofford College, his alma mater.

"South Carolina can do better, and we must do better in educating our children," Burgess said in his speech. "We must not settle for minimally adequate, which leads to us being at the bottom of the academic rung of the education ladder and one of the less educated states in America."

Burgess, who has been the board's spokesman for nearly a year, sent an email last month after Spearman announced plans to close the district's middle school and add an arts magnet program to the district's elementary school.

Spearman announced plans last year to close Timmonsville High School.

In the email, he accused Spearman, the Florence County legislative delegation and the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees of spinning a web of lies and deception to kill the district.