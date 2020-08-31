 Skip to main content
George Floyd mural in Florence defaced
George Floyd mural in Florence defaced

George Floyd Mural

White paint covers a portion of a George Floyd mural on the exterior wall of an abandoned hotel in east Florence.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – A mural of the late George Floyd on the wall of an abandoned hotel on East Palmetto Street in Florence has been defaced with white paint.

The mural was painted during a four-day period in June by Narzhio the Artist.

Floyd, an African American male, died following an arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood.

During the arrest, a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

