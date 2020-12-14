George Jebaily elected Florence mayor pro tempore

FLORENCE, S.C. — A former mayoral candidate will be the second-in-command of the Florence City Council.

Councilman George D. Jebaily was elected to the position of mayor pro tempore by a 3-2 vote Monday at a city council meeting.

The position of mayor pro tempore is a largely ceremonial role but does conduct the city council meetings in absence of the mayor.

Jebaily ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor in 2020, finishing second in the primary and runoff to Teresa Myers Ervin. Myers Ervin was elected mayor in November.

Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Pat Gibson Hye Moore did not vote for Jebaily on Monday.

Jebaily said he was appreciative of his fellow council members for electing him. He said he looked forward to working with Myers Ervin and the rest of the council to continue to move the city forward.

Jebaily was elected after a lengthy discussion that was marred by technical difficulties.

Myers Ervin suggested at the beginning of the discussion about the position that the nominations be for a term to last until the April meeting of the council when new members from Districts 1 and 3 are sworn in.