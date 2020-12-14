George Jebaily elected Florence mayor pro tempore

FLORENCE, S.C. — A former mayoral candidate will be the second-in-command of the Florence City Council.
Councilman George D. Jebaily was elected to the position of mayor pro tempore by a 3-2 vote Monday at a city council meeting.
The position of mayor pro tempore is a largely ceremonial role but does conduct the city council meetings in absence of the mayor.
Jebaily ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor in 2020, finishing second in the primary and runoff to Teresa Myers Ervin. Myers Ervin was elected mayor in November.
Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Pat Gibson Hye Moore did not vote for Jebaily on Monday.
Jebaily said he was appreciative of his fellow council members for electing him. He said he looked forward to working with Myers Ervin and the rest of the council to continue to move the city forward.
Jebaily was elected after a lengthy discussion that was marred by technical difficulties.
Myers Ervin suggested at the beginning of the discussion about the position that the nominations be for a term to last until the April meeting of the council when new members from Districts 1 and 3 are sworn in.
Jebaily then called for a point of order to ask city attorney Jim Peterson for clarification about the city statues and state law.
Peterson told Jebaily that state law mandates the city council nominate a member to be mayor pro tempore after a general election for a term not to exceed two years.
During Peterson's explanation, a power outage stopped the meeting for several minutes.
When the meeting resumed, Republican City Council candidates Bryan Braddock and William Schofield addressed the council during the discussion about the position.
Support Local Journalism
Braddock is one of four Republicans running for the District 3 seat vacated by Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, the previous mayor pro tempore, when he was elected to the Florence County Council.
Schofield is running against several Democrats for the District 1 seat vacated by Myers Ervin when she was elected mayor.
Both Braddock and Schofield asked for the council member elected as mayor pro tempore to voluntarily resign in April to allow the the newly elected members of the district seats to vote on the position.
There were some issues with Schofield's audio before his comments.
Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes moved to nominate Jebaily based on the precedent set by previous councils to have the longest serving member fill the role.
Jebaily was elected over Glynn F. Willis, another of the four Republicans running in District 3, for an at-large seat in 2014. He was unopposed for reelection in 2018.
Gibson-Hye Moore was elected in a 2016 special election. She won reelection over LaShonda Nesmith Jackson in 2018.
Nesmith Jackson is one of the Democrats running in District 1.
Barnes and McCall were elected on Nov. 3.
Chaquez McCall then nominated Pat Gibson-Hye Moore for the position, citing that he wanted someone who would open the position up again in April.
Gibson-Hye Moore said she was honored to be nominated but would only serve until April. She added she would not seek reelection at that meeting.
Jebaily added that he would also confer with the newly elected council members to gauge their feelings on his role at that meeting and that if one member objected then he would resign to allow that person to have a vote on the position. He said after the election that he intended to follow through at the April meeting.
After Jebaily's assurance, McCall, Barnes and Jebaily voted for Jebaily to become the city's next mayor pro tempore.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.