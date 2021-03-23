George Jebaily: Pecan Festival sparked Florence's downtown redevelopment

FLORENCE, S.C. – Pat Gibson-Hye Moore had no idea that when she and Jeanne Downing developed the idea to hold a festival in Florence that the idea would be credited 18 years later with igniting the city’s downtown revitalization.
Florence Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily provided an overview of the history of the pecan festival at a news conference held Tuesday morning to mark the renaming of the festival as the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival.
At end of the news conference, Gibson-Hye Moore said she didn’t have any idea what the festival would develop into, but she was excited to attend the announcement of the renaming and the 2021 festival.
“Let’s go nuts, baby,” she said.
“The downtown Florence that we’re in today was not what it was a generation ago,” Jebaily said at the start of the news conference. “Twenty-five years ago, It was a dream. It was an idea brought forth by then-mayor Frank Willis and his inspiration.”
Jebaily said the city’s early efforts at revitalization involved the formation of the downtown development corporation that he headed, but he added that the plans weren’t moving forward.
“It was missing a spark,” Jebaily said. “The plans were there like kindling, but there was a spark that was missing.”
In 2003, Gibson-Hye Moore and Downing approached Jebaily in his role as chairman of the development corporation with the idea to hold a festival in the city.
At the time, Jebaily said, people did not believe in the city’s downtown.
“There was not a belief in what the future of downtown could be,” Jebaily said. “There was not a belief in what the future of Florence could be.
“But. Pat and Jeanne had a belief. They came to us and we recognized that was the spark that was needed to light the fire and ignite downtown redevelopment.”
The first few years the festival was named the Florence Pecan Festival.
Jebaily said the organizers took a leap of faith in 2011 and got the South Carolina General Assembly to designate the festival the South Carolina Pecan Festival.
“We kind of took a leap of faith and the public has responded,” Jebaily said. “We have elevated the festival over these last years.”
Then came 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state and local efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The 2020 festival was canceled due to regulations enacted at the state and local levels preventing the gathering of large crowds to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“COVID shut everything down including the pecan festival,” Jebaily said. “And we stood here in the fall of last year and I made this announcement that we were going to have to cancel the pecan festival.”
When the festival was canceled, Jebaily said everything – bands and vendors – was booked and ready to go but added that the festival’s organizers did not sit still for the last year. He said the organizers went to festival attendees and asked what they would like to see.
Eventually, the organizers, led by the city’s downtown development team, developed a new name, a new logo, a new website and COVID-19 protocols to hold the festival in 2021.
The 2021 South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.