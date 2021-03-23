George Jebaily: Pecan Festival sparked Florence's downtown redevelopment

In 2003, Gibson-Hye Moore and Downing approached Jebaily in his role as chairman of the development corporation with the idea to hold a festival in the city.

At the time, Jebaily said, people did not believe in the city’s downtown.

“There was not a belief in what the future of downtown could be,” Jebaily said. “There was not a belief in what the future of Florence could be.

“But. Pat and Jeanne had a belief. They came to us and we recognized that was the spark that was needed to light the fire and ignite downtown redevelopment.”

The first few years the festival was named the Florence Pecan Festival.

Jebaily said the organizers took a leap of faith in 2011 and got the South Carolina General Assembly to designate the festival the South Carolina Pecan Festival.

“We kind of took a leap of faith and the public has responded,” Jebaily said. “We have elevated the festival over these last years.”

Then came 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state and local efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The 2020 festival was canceled due to regulations enacted at the state and local levels preventing the gathering of large crowds to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.